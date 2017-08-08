 
Clogged Air Conditioning Drain Lines

 
 
LARGO, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ceiling leaking, air conditioner freezing up, air conditioner running hot, mold?  There is an excellent chance that you have a clogged drain line. Your air conditioning drain line is an essential component of your air conditioning system. Your drain line carries moisture away from your air conditioning unit; it helps remove the surplus water that drips off your air conditioner's inside unit.

Bacterial growth, algae and slime are usually the result of dirt, dust, debris, pet hair and other fibers that collect in the drain pan. Unfortunately, these clogs can be avoided by regularly scheduled maintenance and proper filtration (read use quality filters and change them every 30 days.)

Warning signs that you are heading towards a clogged drain line are; extra water in the drain pan, your air conditioning unit is freezing up and your unit is overheating and keeps shutting off. Understand that Florida code requires that the drain line to be ¾ of an inch in diameter, but over time that dimension shrinks. (See image of a 5-year-old drain line)

Clogged drain lines need to be cleaned as soon as possible. If you wait too long the drain line will close completely; then the best you can hope is that you're A/C unit shuts off. The worst, your attic or utility room floods causing damage to your home.

There are some simple things you can do to mitigate this problem;

• Sign up for regularly scheduled maintenance
• Get the proper filters and change them every month
• Have a water overflow inhibitor installed

For the DIY types, stay away from bleach or sodium hypochlorite solutions. Caustic solutions are added to bleach to help stabilize the chlorine. Over time the bleach and caustic solutions are dissolving the PVC glue. The bleach and caustic solutions may dissolve the silica in the PVC glue, resulting in leaks.

Thanks to Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing of Largo, Florida. To learn more call 727-228-0624

www.Performanceac.com

