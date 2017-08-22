Pinhole Leaks and Copper Corrosion in Copper Pipes

Pinhole Pipe Leak

Pinhole leaks continue to be an expensive and troublesome problem. There are many different views on what the cause of pinhole leaks in copper piping is. In fact, it is likely one or a combination of the following:If the pH is below 5.5 then it is in the corrosive range of acidity. This could be due to several reasons. In the case of a municipal water source, it is likely is the result of chlorine in the water. An ideal pH is generally accepted to be in the range of 7.2-7.8 for domestic water usage. This is not a problem for most Florida residents, but something to be monitored if your water doesn't fall within the accepted range.By removing chlorine from the source water, the result will be the removal of an acid and thereby increase the pH in the water. Another possible cause of pitting is chloramines, which are chemicals caused by combining chlorine and ammonia (NH3). Chloramines are a weaker oxidant then pure chlorine, but more persistent. Unfortunately for many Tampa Bay residents you may be better off rinsing in your pool after your morning shower!"Aggressive water" is a catchall term that deals with factors such as the pH content and presence of chlorides, metal ions, and dissolved gases in water. Once corrosion researchers determined that defective copper piping was not believed to be the cause of pinhole leaks,water chemistry became the next possible cause to be investigated.The current research indicates that dissolved carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, and metals such as manganese, aluminum, and iron are associated with pinhole leaks, but association is not necessarily causation.