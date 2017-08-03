News By Tag
Oddway International States Addition Of Thaangio Capsules Into Their Product List
"Thaangio 100 mg Capsules by Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd For The Treatment of Multiple Myeloma"
Thaangio 100 mg is used to treat a certain type of cancer (multiple myeloma). In cancer patients, it appears to increase certain natural substances that help to kill cancer cells. This medication is also used to treat or prevent certain skin conditions related to Hansen's disease, once known as leprosy (erythema nodosum leprosum).
Oddway International announces more than 30 categories of product catalogs with hundreds of quality products in every category offered at an affordable price. They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" to offer their local and global customers better health and well-being through the use of their quality medicines.
About Oddway International
Oddway International is an integrated growing healthcare company, established with the purpose of serving the community, is aiming to become one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical export companies in India. For over 7 years Oddway has proudly offered quality pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Their mission is to provide health care professionals with high quality and cost effective products they require to care for the health of their patients and assist in improving overall quality of life. For more information visit our website at :http://www.oddwayinternational.com
