Oddway International States Addition Of Thaangio Capsules Into Their Product List

"Thaangio 100 mg Capsules by Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd For The Treatment of Multiple Myeloma"
 
DARIYAGANJ, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, a global exporter of branded, generic and over the counter pharmaceuticals, presents yet another effective medication; Thaangio manufactured by Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd contains Thalidomide in its widespread product list disclosure.

Thaangio 100 mg is used to treat a certain type of cancer (multiple myeloma). In cancer patients, it appears to increase certain natural substances that help to kill cancer cells. This medication is also used to treat or prevent certain skin conditions related to Hansen's disease, once known as leprosy (erythema nodosum leprosum).

Oddway International announces more than 30 categories of product catalogs with hundreds of quality products in every category offered at an affordable price. They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" to offer their local and global customers better health and well-being through the use of their quality medicines.

About Oddway International

Oddway International is an integrated growing healthcare company, established with the purpose of serving the community, is aiming to become one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical export companies in India. For over 7 years Oddway has proudly offered quality pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Their mission is to provide health care professionals with high quality and cost effective products they require to care for the health of their patients and assist in improving overall quality of life. For more information visit our website at :http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Media Contact
oddway international
+91-9873336444
sales@oddwayintertional.com
