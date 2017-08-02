News By Tag
ClassLink Earns 2017 CODiE Award: Best K-12 Enterprise Solution
This premeir recognition highlights ClassLink's leadership in ed tech access in K-12
Empowering students and teachers with instant access to their learning resources, ClassLink (http://www.classlink.com/)®
A SIIA CODiE Award (http://siia.net/
"SIIA's 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration,"
Berj Akian, ClassLink CEO, responded to the selection, "CODiEs are a peer-reviewed award program that hold entrants to high standards. We're humbled by the positive feedback from experts around the country during the review process." Akian continued, "It's heartwarming to be selected as the Best K-12 Enterprise Solution because it's our mission to support all stakeholders in education – students, teachers, administrators, and all the great vendor partners they choose. "
ClassLink uses open technology standards to provide single sign-on (SSO) into thousands of digital resources for education. ClassLink charges no fees to these providers helping them avoid assessing schools with unnecessary fees. ClassLink's approach of open standards is increasingly the direction instructional technology leaders around the world are headed.
The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the annual Education Impact Symposium (http://www.siia.net/
More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/
Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/
About ClassLink
With more than 5,000 single sign-on connectors and comprehensive use of open technology standards, ClassLink is the most inclusive single sign-on platform in education today. Accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone, ClassLink enables access to apps, files, and analytics while simplifying the rostering process for schools around the world.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
ClassLink and OneClick are trademarks of ClassLink, Inc.
OneRoster is a trademark of IMS Global Learning.
www.ClassLink.com (http://www.classlink.comc/)
