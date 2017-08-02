 
ClassLink Earns 2017 CODiE Award: Best K-12 Enterprise Solution

This premeir recognition highlights ClassLink's leadership in ed tech access in K-12
 
 
CLIFTON, N.J. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- ClassLink, the leader in single sign-on, class rostering, and access management, has been named the Best K-12 Enterprise Solution of 2017 at the annual SIIA CODiE Award Celebration. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.

Empowering students and teachers with instant access to their learning resources, ClassLink (http://www.classlink.com/)® OneClick® includes a library of over 5,000 single sign-on apps and instant links to file folders at school and on Google, Office 365, and Dropbox cloud drives. With new sign-on methods (https://www.classlink.com/three-new-ways-to-sign-on/), users can now use QR code-enabled QuickCards, facial recognition, or remote login. ClassLink with OneRoster (https://www.classlink.com/oneroster/)™ easily and securely delivers class rosters to any publisher using open technology standard, such as OneRoster™ from IMS Global Learning Consortium. Included with the ClassLink Suite, ClassLink Analytics gives decision makers the usage data they need.

A SIIA CODiE Award (http://siia.net/codie) is a prestigious honor as each winner was reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and their votes were combined with the scores from the industry experts to select this year's CODiE Awards winners.

"SIIA's 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration," said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. "Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners."

Berj Akian, ClassLink CEO, responded to the selection, "CODiEs are a peer-reviewed award program that hold entrants to high standards.  We're humbled by the positive feedback from experts around the country during the review process." Akian continued, "It's heartwarming to be selected as the Best K-12 Enterprise Solution because it's our mission to support all stakeholders in education – students, teachers, administrators, and all the great vendor partners they choose. "

ClassLink uses open technology standards to provide single sign-on (SSO) into thousands of digital resources for education. ClassLink charges no fees to these providers helping them avoid assessing schools with unnecessary fees. ClassLink's approach of open standards is increasingly the direction instructional technology leaders around the world are headed.

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the annual Education Impact Symposium (http://www.siia.net/eis) in San Francisco. Awards in 35 categories were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners

About ClassLink
With more than 5,000 single sign-on connectors and comprehensive use of open technology standards, ClassLink is the most inclusive single sign-on platform in education today. Accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone, ClassLink enables access to apps, files, and analytics while simplifying the rostering process for schools around the world.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.  For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

ClassLink and OneClick are trademarks of ClassLink, Inc.

OneRoster is a trademark of IMS Global Learning.

www.ClassLink.com (http://www.classlink.comc/)          888-963-7550          info@classlink.com

