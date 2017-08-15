 
The Nation's Oldest and Longest Running State Foosball Event

The 43rd Annual North Carolina State Foosball Championships. $2,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies to be awarded. Located at Camel City BBQ Factory, 701 N. Liberty., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
 
 
NC State Foosball Championships
NC State Foosball Championships
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- --- October 6th, 7th and 8th, 2017 are the dates set for the 2017 North Carolina State Foosball Championships, to be held at Camel City BBQ Factory located at 701 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, NC.  For tournament info please call 336-325-3183 or log on to  our website at www.bonziniusa.com.   Proceeds from the tournament will go to support the Brigade Boys & Girls Club, which has been in the forefront of youth development in the Wilmington area for 120 years, working with youth from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. This is our 12th year supporting the Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

         "This is our 1st year here at Camel City BBQ Factory. We are extremely excited to bring one of our Bonzini™ U.S.A. Foosball Tour stops back to the Winston-Salem  area," said Cribbs Inc. president Alan Cribbs. "We will have many tour players from other states, as well as a dedicated Canadian team competing in this year's event, which should put on a great show for all.   We have set a target goal of $1000.00 for the Brigade Boys & Girls Club.   I strongly encourage anyone interested in the game of foosball to come out and watch some of the best players along the East Coast compete for Cash, Trophies and Prizes. Our event is a Master Series event sanctioned by the International Table-Soccer Federation."

         "Since 2001, we have raised over $194,000.00 in charitable contributions through Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour events.  We have a dedicated player base that is working hard to make this a premier event on the 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour." said Alan Cribbs president of Bonzini U.S.A. a division of Cribbs Inc.

      "The Brigade Boys & Girls Club is extremely grateful to Bonzini U.S.A. and the NC State Foosball participants for their continued support.  Funds raised from this event enable us to deliver high quality after-school and summer programming in a safe and inspiring environment to the youth and teens who need us most in our community says Cindy Anzalotti, Director of Development and Marketing of the Brigade Boys & Girls Club Inc.

     "The North Carolina State Foosball Championshipsis the nation's longest running state tournament event beginning in 1974 in Greensboro, NC." said Alan Cribbs, president of Bonzini U.S.A. a division of Cribbs Inc.

     Bonzini™ U.S.A. Foosball Tour events continue to gain national recognition for their efforts in creating a tournament atmosphere that is professionally operated to entertain players and spectators alike.  The tournament room will be located in Camel City BBQ Factory in Winston-Salem, NC and will offer maximum viewing advantages to all spectators.   We would like to thank Steve Doumas, owner of Camel City BBQ Factory and Richard Brewer, events coordinator of Camel City BBQ Factory for their dedication and support of the Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour.

         Support from local media, Camel City BBQ Factory, and many other local businesses make this event possible.  A check presentation to The Brigade Boys & Girls Club will take place at 12:00pm on Saturday, October 7th at the tournament site and all sponsors are encouraged to attend.  Come out and see why Bonzini™ U.S.A. is the leader in tournament promotions that gives back to the community.

         Any company or organization wishing to contribute to this event through table sponsorship can contact Alan Cribbs, President of Cribbs Inc and Bonzini™ U.S.A. at 336-325-3183 or visit our website at www.bonziniusa.com .

Click to Share