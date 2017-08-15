News By Tag
The Nation's Oldest and Longest Running State Foosball Event
The 43rd Annual North Carolina State Foosball Championships. $2,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies to be awarded. Located at Camel City BBQ Factory, 701 N. Liberty., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
"This is our 1st year here at Camel City BBQ Factory. We are extremely excited to bring one of our Bonzini™ U.S.A. Foosball Tour stops back to the Winston-Salem area,"
"Since 2001, we have raised over $194,000.00 in charitable contributions through Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour events. We have a dedicated player base that is working hard to make this a premier event on the 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour." said Alan Cribbs president of Bonzini U.S.A. a division of Cribbs Inc.
"The Brigade Boys & Girls Club is extremely grateful to Bonzini U.S.A. and the NC State Foosball participants for their continued support. Funds raised from this event enable us to deliver high quality after-school and summer programming in a safe and inspiring environment to the youth and teens who need us most in our community says Cindy Anzalotti, Director of Development and Marketing of the Brigade Boys & Girls Club Inc.
"The North Carolina State Foosball Championshipsis the nation's longest running state tournament event beginning in 1974 in Greensboro, NC." said Alan Cribbs, president of Bonzini U.S.A. a division of Cribbs Inc.
Bonzini™
Support from local media, Camel City BBQ Factory, and many other local businesses make this event possible. A check presentation to The Brigade Boys & Girls Club will take place at 12:00pm on Saturday, October 7th at the tournament site and all sponsors are encouraged to attend. Come out and see why Bonzini™ U.S.A. is the leader in tournament promotions that gives back to the community.
Any company or organization wishing to contribute to this event through table sponsorship can contact Alan Cribbs, President of Cribbs Inc and Bonzini™ U.S.A. at 336-325-3183 or visit our website at www.bonziniusa.com .
