The 2017 Greater Greensboro Open Foosball Championships

I. T. S. F. Pro Series Event $1,500.00 in Cash, Prizes & Trophies to be awarded July 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2017 Location: SpareTime Entertainment Center, 5502 Hornaday Rd.,

***@triad.rr.com

-- Dates for The 2017 Greater Greensboro Open Foosball ChampionshipsJuly 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2017Schedule of events:Friday July 21, 2017Registration:6:00pm - 6:45pmRules Seminar 6:00pm – 6:15pmNovice Doubles 8:00pmGoalie War *(NC) 8:00pmDYP *(NC) 9:00pmSaturday July 22, 2017Registration:10:00-10:45amOpen Doubles 11:00amLadies Singles 1:00pmMixed Doubles (Roto) 3:00pmOpen Singles 4:00pmLadies Doubles 5:30pmExpert Singles 6:00pm3500 Ltd. Doubles 8:00pmSunday July 23, 2017Events Continue 11:00am*(NC) denotes "No Conflict" Players entering a *(NC) event must not be involved in any other event.Check our website for full details for events and entry fees.Local Host Hotel:Wyndham Garden Greensboro, 415 Swing Rd., Greensboro, NC 336-299-7650 (Ask for Bonizni U.S.A. Foosball Group rate)Neat Dress RequiredFor more information contqact Bonzini U.S.A. at 336-325-3183 or visit our website at www.bonziniusa.comTables provided by Bonzini U.S.A.a division of Cribbs Inc.