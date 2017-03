Bonzini U.S.A. presents: The 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour Schedule

Bonzini foosball B90 home competition model

Media Contact

Alan Cribbs

336-325-3183

***@triad.rr.com Alan Cribbs336-325-3183

End

--2017 Crystal Coast Foosball Challenge$1,000.00 in Cash, Prizes and TrophiesThe Beach Tavern, Atlantic Beach, NCHost: Bonzini U.S.A.Tournament Organizers: East Coast Pest Control of NC and Bonzini U.S.A.Designated Charity: Hope Mission2017 Greater Greensboro Open Foosball Championships(I.T.S.F. Pro Series Event)$1,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and TrophiesSpareTime Entertainment, Greensoboro, NCHost: Bonzini U.S.A.Tournament Organizers: Bonzini U.S.A.The 43Annual North Carolina State Foosball Championships(I.T.S.F. Master Series Event)The Nation's Oldest and Longest Running State Foosball Event$2,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and TrophiesBreakTime Billiards, Wilmington, NCHost: Bonzini U.S.A.Tournament Organizers: Breaktime Billiards and Bonzini U.S.A.Designated Charity: Brigade Boys & Girls ClubCheck back from time to time to see if any eventshave been added or changed.Contact our office at 336-325-3183 or log on to http:// www.bonziniusa.com for additional information.