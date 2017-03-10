 
News By Tag
* Foosball
* Table-soccer
* Bonzini Usa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pinnacle
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

The 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour

Bonzini U.S.A. presents: The 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour Schedule
 
 
Bonzini foosball B90 home competition model
Bonzini foosball B90 home competition model
PINNACLE, N.C. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- 2017 Bonzini™ U.S.A. Foosball Tour

January 13th and 14th, 2017

2017 Crystal Coast Foosball Challenge

$1,000.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies
The Beach Tavern, Atlantic Beach, NC
Host: Bonzini U.S.A.
Tournament Organizers:  East Coast Pest Control of NC and Bonzini U.S.A.
Designated Charity:  Hope Mission

July 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2017

2017 Greater Greensboro Open Foosball Championships
(I.T.S.F. Pro Series Event)

$1,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies

SpareTime Entertainment, Greensoboro, NC
Host: Bonzini U.S.A.
Tournament Organizers: Bonzini U.S.A.

October 6th, 7th, and 8th 2017

The 43rd Annual North Carolina State Foosball Championships
(I.T.S.F. Master Series Event)

The Nation's Oldest and Longest Running State Foosball Event

$2,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies
BreakTime Billiards, Wilmington, NC
Host: Bonzini U.S.A.
Tournament Organizers: Breaktime Billiards and Bonzini U.S.A.
Designated Charity: Brigade Boys & Girls Club

Check back from time to time to see if any events
have been added or changed.

Contact our office at 336-325-3183 or log on to http://www.bonziniusa.com for additional information.

Media Contact
Alan Cribbs
336-325-3183
***@triad.rr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@triad.rr.com Email Verified
Tags:Foosball, Table-soccer, Bonzini Usa
Industry:Sports
Location:Pinnacle - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cribbs Inc dba Bonzini U.S.A. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share