The 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour
Bonzini U.S.A. presents: The 2017 Bonzini U.S.A. Foosball Tour Schedule
January 13th and 14th, 2017
2017 Crystal Coast Foosball Challenge
$1,000.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies
The Beach Tavern, Atlantic Beach, NC
Host: Bonzini U.S.A.
Tournament Organizers: East Coast Pest Control of NC and Bonzini U.S.A.
Designated Charity: Hope Mission
July 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2017
2017 Greater Greensboro Open Foosball Championships
(I.T.S.F. Pro Series Event)
$1,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies
SpareTime Entertainment, Greensoboro, NC
Host: Bonzini U.S.A.
Tournament Organizers: Bonzini U.S.A.
October 6th, 7th, and 8th 2017
The 43rd Annual North Carolina State Foosball Championships
(I.T.S.F. Master Series Event)
The Nation's Oldest and Longest Running State Foosball Event
$2,500.00 in Cash, Prizes and Trophies
BreakTime Billiards, Wilmington, NC
Host: Bonzini U.S.A.
Tournament Organizers: Breaktime Billiards and Bonzini U.S.A.
Designated Charity: Brigade Boys & Girls Club
Check back from time to time to see if any events
have been added or changed.
Contact our office at 336-325-3183 or log on to http://www.bonziniusa.com for additional information.
Media Contact
Alan Cribbs
336-325-3183
***@triad.rr.com
