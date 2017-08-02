News By Tag
InOutsource Extends Information Governance Services with Launch of Conflicts Essentials
Company celebrating its 15th anniversary will host a preview of program during ILTACON 2017
"As outlined by the American Bar Association Model Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 1.7, attorneys should avoid any situation that would impede their ability to represent their client. Ignoring or failing to identify these conflicts leads to risks such as lost fees and tarnished reputations. However, law firms struggle with identifying conflicts due to the large amounts of data and number of staff members involved with highly manual processes. Our Conflicts Essentials program will help staff understand conflicts of interest and how those rules apply to their roles," said Eric Mosca, director of operations for InOutsource.
The Conflicts Essentials program is led by senior risk management consultants with decades of Am Law experience and available as an on-site service to law firms interested in reducing conflict-related risks.
InOutsource, founded in 2002 and celebrating its 15th anniversary, specializes in information governance consultation and implementation services that help law firms reduce risk and streamline processes. In addition to its Conflicts Essentials program, the company focuses on FileTrail records management implementations, law firm business intelligence, new business intake and Intapp implementations, policy and procedure development and more.
Connect with InOutsource at ILTACON 2017
InOutsource offers attendees multiple ways to learn more about its information governance services during ILTACON 2017.
· Join demonstrations and education programming on law firm business intelligence powered by Qlik, FileTrail records management and conflicts resolution. Sessions will be offered in Breakers H. Learn more by visiting https://www.inoutsource.com/
· Megan Beauchemin, director of business intelligence and analytics for InOutsource, will present during "Being Data-Driven:
· Beauchemin will join panelists for "Data Analytics for Information Governance."
· Visit InOutsource at booth #442.
About InOutsource
Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables clients to leverage information to drive strategy. To learn more about InOutsource and its services, visit www.InOutsource.com.
