InOutsource Extends Information Governance Services with Launch of Conflicts Essentials

Company celebrating its 15th anniversary will host a preview of program during ILTACON 2017

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for InOutsource

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com Vicki LaBrosseEdge Legal Marketing for InOutsource

-- Researching and evaluating potential conflicts of interest serve as a fundamental component of law firms' business operations. However, many law firms are challenged with incorporating rules from different jurisdictions into their internal processes for evaluating conflicts.InOutsource (http://www.inoutsource.com/), an industry-leading global legal consulting firm celebrating its 15-year anniversary, has launched an innovative service to help law firms identify and address this challenge: Conflicts Essentials. Led by InOutsource experts with established experience with conflicts, the service includes an intensive series of programs for conflicts administrative professionals, review for nonlawyer professional staff and education and training for attorneys.The company will debut the service with a Conflicts Essentials Sneak Peek during ILTACON 2017 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. The session, scheduled for August 15 at 9 a.m. PDT in room Breakers H, will offer attendees a roundtable to discuss common conflicts challenges and best practices. Any media members or law firm professionals interested in attending can reserve a seat today ( http://conflicts- essentials.app.rsvpify.com/ )."As outlined by the American Bar Association Model Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 1.7, attorneys should avoid any situation that would impede their ability to represent their client. Ignoring or failing to identify these conflicts leads to risks such as lost fees and tarnished reputations. However, law firms struggle with identifying conflicts due to the large amounts of data and number of staff members involved with highly manual processes. Our Conflicts Essentials program will help staff understand conflicts of interest and how those rules apply to their roles," said Eric Mosca, director of operations for InOutsource.The Conflicts Essentials program is led by senior risk management consultants with decades of Am Law experience and available as an on-site service to law firms interested in reducing conflict-related risks.InOutsource, founded in 2002 and celebrating its 15th anniversary, specializes in information governance consultation and implementation services that help law firms reduce risk and streamline processes. In addition to its Conflicts Essentials program, the company focuses on FileTrail records management implementations, law firm business intelligence, new business intake and Intapp implementations, policy and procedure development and more.InOutsource offers attendees multiple ways to learn more about its information governance services during ILTACON 2017.· Join demonstrations and education programming on law firm business intelligence powered by Qlik, FileTrail records management and conflicts resolution. Sessions will be offered in Breakers H. Learn more by visiting https://www.inoutsource.com/ inoutsource- iltacon-2017/ · Megan Beauchemin, director of business intelligence and analytics for InOutsource, will present during "Being Data-Driven:Exploring the Evolution of Legal Technology Trends using Advanced Analytics." The session is scheduled for August 14 at 11 a.m. PDT (Mandalay Bay 1 room, #ILTAG10A)· Beauchemin will join panelists for "Data Analytics for Information Governance."This session is scheduled for Thursday, August 17, at 2 p.m. PDT (Jasmine rooms C and D, #ILTAG142).· Visit InOutsource at booth #442.Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables clients to leverage information to drive strategy. To learn more about InOutsource and its services, visit www.InOutsource.com.