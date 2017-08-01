 
Industry News





One Donation to present at Columbia, Maryland TechBreakfast

One Donation will be the first presenter at the Columbia, Maryland TechBreakfast. The event will start at 8am with networking and coffee followed by presentations from four tech startups.
 
 
BALTIMORE - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- On August 9th, One Donation will be the first presenting technology startup company at the Columbia Techbreakfast. The event will be hosted by the Loyola's Columbia campus location: located at 8890 McGaw Rd, Suite 230 in Columbia, Maryland

Techbreakfast is a monthly morning breakfast meetup where techies, developers, designers, and entrepreneurs share and learn from their peers through show and tell / show-case style presentations.

Agenda for Columbia TechBreakfast:

8:00 - 8:15 - Get your Food & Coffee and chit-chat

8:15 - 8:20 - Introductions, Sponsors, Announcements

8:20 - ~9:30 - Showcases and Shout-Outs!

Graham Treakle, COO of One Donation, will make the first presentation of the morning. Graham will share the One Donation platform and show-case how users can donate online, in-app and through their employer with payroll deduction.

In addition to One Donation, three other tech companies will be presenting. The other companies are JZM Technologies, SMACAR Solutions, Edge Tech Labs.

For more information on the Columbia Techbreakfast, go to https://www.meetup.com/TechBreakfast/events/236389478/

One Donation looks forward to presenting at the Columbia Techbreakfast and we hope that you can make it to the live event on August 9th. For more information or questions about One Donation, please visit us at http://onedonation.org/or contact us at founders@onedonation.org.

Tags:Charity, Technology, Fintech
Industry:Finance
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
