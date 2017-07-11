News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
One Donation to present at DC TechBreakfast
One Donation will be the first presenter at the DC TechBreakfast. The event will start at 8am with networking and coffee followed by presentations from four tech startups.
Techbreakfast is a monthly morning breakfast meetup where techies, developers, designers, and entrepreneurs share and learn from their peers through show and tell / show-case style presentations.
Agenda for DC TechBreakfast:
8:00 - 8:15 - Get your Food & Coffee and chit-chat
8:15 - 8:20 - Introductions, Sponsors, Announcements
8:20 - ~9:30 - Showcases and Shout-Outs!
Graham Treakle, COO of One Donation, will make the first presentation of the morning. Graham will share the One Donation platform and show-case how users can donate online, in-app and through their employer with payroll deduction.
In addition to One Donation, three other tech companies will be presenting. The other companies are Pyship, Place Tempo and ContributeCloud.
For more information on the Washington D.C. Techbreakfast, go to https://www.meetup.com/
One Donation looks forward to presenting at the Washington D.C. Techbreakfast and we hope that you can make it to the live event on July 19th. One Donation will also be presenting during the Northern Virginia Techbreakfast on August 2nd and the Columbia, Maryland Techbreakfast on August 9th. For more information or questions about One Donation, please visit us at http://onedonation.org/
Contact
Ross Treakle
***@onedonation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse