July 2017





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

One Donation to present at DC TechBreakfast

One Donation will be the first presenter at the DC TechBreakfast. The event will start at 8am with networking and coffee followed by presentations from four tech startups.
 
 
WASHINGTON - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- On July 19th, One Donation will be the first presenting technology startup company at the Washington D.C. Techbreakfast. The event will be hosted by the Washington D.C. Economic Partnership, located at 1495 F Street, NW, Washington D.C.

Techbreakfast is a monthly morning breakfast meetup where techies, developers, designers, and entrepreneurs share and learn from their peers through show and tell / show-case style presentations.

Agenda for DC TechBreakfast:

8:00 - 8:15 - Get your Food & Coffee and chit-chat

8:15 - 8:20 - Introductions, Sponsors, Announcements

8:20 - ~9:30 - Showcases and Shout-Outs!

Graham Treakle, COO of One Donation, will make the first presentation of the morning. Graham will share the One Donation platform and show-case how users can donate online, in-app and through their employer with payroll deduction.

In addition to One Donation, three other tech companies will be presenting. The other companies are Pyship, Place Tempo and ContributeCloud.

For more information on the Washington D.C. Techbreakfast, go to https://www.meetup.com/TechBreakfast/events/236389912/

One Donation looks forward to presenting at the Washington D.C. Techbreakfast and we hope that you can make it to the live event on July 19th. One Donation will also be presenting during the Northern Virginia Techbreakfast on August 2nd and the Columbia, Maryland Techbreakfast on August 9th. For more information or questions about One Donation, please visit us at http://onedonation.org/or contact us at founders@onedonation.org.

Contact
Ross Treakle
***@onedonation.org
Email:***@onedonation.org
Tags:Startup, Nonprofit, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
