Help change the world One Donation at a time!
One Donation is looking for beta testers of their upcoming iOS and Android application. Through the application, users can search over 1.5 million non-profits, make a one-time, weekly or monthly donation and then track all donations for tax purposes.
If you are interested in becoming a beta tester, please visit https://onedonation.org/
Feedback from users is our primary measure of success and we would like your help to change the world One Donation at a time.
The One Donation platform is more than just a phone application. As a registered beta tester you will receive information regarding the developments of our other core functions including ecommerce, live event campaigns, and payroll deduction donations.
But you have to sign up: https://onedonation.org/
If you want to find out more about One Donation and our platform, please contact our founding team at founders@onedonation.org. You can also read more about the latest developments at One Donation by visiting our March Newsletter located at https://onedonation.org/
Contact
Ross Treakle
***@onedonation.org
End
