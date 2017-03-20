 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* Beta Tester
* Phone Application
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Winston-Salem
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

Help change the world One Donation at a time!

One Donation is looking for beta testers of their upcoming iOS and Android application. Through the application, users can search over 1.5 million non-profits, make a one-time, weekly or monthly donation and then track all donations for tax purposes.
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- One Donation is looking for beta testers of their upcoming iOS and Android application. The One Donation platform is on a mission to make giving easy. Through the application, users can search over 1.5 million non-profits, make a one-time, weekly or monthly donation and then track all donations for tax purposes.

If you are interested in becoming a beta tester, please visit   https://onedonation.org/betatester/

Feedback from users is our primary measure of success and we would like your help to change the world One Donation at a time.

The One Donation platform is more than just a phone application. As a registered beta tester you will receive information regarding the developments of our other core functions including ecommerce, live event campaigns, and payroll deduction donations.

But you have to sign up: https://onedonation.org/betatester/

If you want to find out more about One Donation and our platform, please contact our founding team at founders@onedonation.org. You can also read more about the latest developments at One Donation by visiting our March Newsletter located at https://onedonation.org/giving-made-easy-march/.

Contact
Ross Treakle
***@onedonation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@onedonation.org Email Verified
Tags:Non-profit, Beta Tester, Phone Application
Industry:Technology
Location:Winston-Salem - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
One Donation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share