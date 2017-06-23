News By Tag
One Donation – WRAL Freedom Balloon Festival
One Donation partnered with the No Greater Love Foundation to raise awareness at the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest in Fuquay-Varina, NC over the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.
One Donation partnered with the No Greater Love Foundation to raise money and awareness for their mission of providing our Nation's Military Warriors and their families, with opportunities to recover from the stress and physical hardships of protecting and serving America. They accomplish this mission by providing a Faith Based Ministry that supports recovery, resiliency, and renewal of spirit.
In addition to the No Greater Love Foundation, the festival was attended by several other local, regional and national nonprofits serving and honoring our military; including but not limited to Special Ops Survivors, Civil Air Patrol, Suicide Prevention Group and Military Missions in Action.
One Donation also partnered with Mobile Events to display videos from One Donation and the other non-profits at the WRAL Freedom Balloon Festival. A big thanks to Mobile Events, LLC and their President Robert Kreysa for the tireless support they delivered.
One Donation looks forward to continuing our commitment to help the nonprofits raise money and awareness for their causes. For more information or questions about One Donation, please visit us at http://onedonation.org/
One Donation
Ross Treakle
***@onedonation.org
