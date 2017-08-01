News By Tag
Jaimeson Hearne Named Principal at Lee & Associates Orange
Hearne started his commercial real estate career a short four years ago, in 2013, as an office property specialist, and has since grown his client base to include PRES Companies, Lighthouse Financial, Cardinal Property Management, DMP Properties and TraPac. He has completed over 75 transactions for nearly $50 million in total consideration.
"Jaimeson has shown, in a short period of time, the work ethic and professionalism that has resulted in success in working with clients in the office market," says Bob Sattler, President of Lee & Associates Orange. "We, as an office, are proud of his accomplishments and this well-deserved promotion."
Hearne is an Orange County native and graduate of the University of California Irvine where he played NCAA Division I soccer. His insight about the local market and his competitive spirit helped him set a course for success as a commercial estate broker. "Setting measurable goals and developing an immense technical knowledge of the commercial real estate process has contributed to my success," says Hearne.
Jaimeson Hearne is a founding member of the Office Advisory Group of Lee & Associates, which has over 20 years combined experience assisting landlords and tenants with their real estate requirements throughout Orange County, California and the surrounding areas.
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-
