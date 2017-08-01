 
Industry News





August 2017
Full Agenda Released – See What's New

Join us for our 5th Anniversary Edition. New Judges, New In-House Counsel, New Sessions.
 
 
Paragraph IV Disputes Master Symposium
Paragraph IV Disputes Master Symposium
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ACI is proud to announce that the full agenda for the 5th Anniversary edition of its industry-leading Paragraph IV Disputes Master Symposium is now available. This conference will have all the hallmark elements of ACI's Hatch-Waxman series which you have come to expect, but also features new speakers and sessions. Some of this year's highlight include:

5 new members of the judiciary will join us for our Judge's Roundtable, and PTAB Live and Local Rules panels. We welcome:

• Honorable Jose L. Linares, Chief Judge United States District Court District of New Jersey

• Honorable Mary Pat Thynge, Chief Magistrate Judge United States District Court District of Delaware

• Honorable Douglas E. Arpert , U.S.M.J. United States District Court District of New Jersey

• Honorable Michelle N. Ankenbrand, Administrative Patent Judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board, USPTO

• Honorable Christopher M. Kaiser, Administrative Patent Judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board, USPTO

6 new in-house faculty members from from such prestigious brand name and generic drug manufacturers as:

• Anmeal

• Astellas

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals

• Gilead Scienes

• Otsuka

• Serepta

9 new sessions on:

• The impact of TC Heartland on jurisdiction and venue

• The legal and business repercussions of Helsinn

• Amgen v. Sandoz from an ANDA litigator's point of view

• The FDA Final MMA Rule: one year later

• Novartis v. Noven and differing standards of review

• Secondary considerations in obviousness reviews

• Alternative forums: PTAB and ITC

• Oil States vs. Greene's Energy Group and the constitutionality of IPR proceedings

• Exceptional case findings

A new workshop on:

• Advanced Strategies Brand Name and Generics for Pleadings Drafting, Discovery and Motion Practice in the Evolving Patent End Game

For more information please visit http://www.AmericanConference.com/PIVDisputesChicago

