Full Agenda Released – See What's New
Join us for our 5th Anniversary Edition. New Judges, New In-House Counsel, New Sessions.
5 new members of the judiciary will join us for our Judge's Roundtable, and PTAB Live and Local Rules panels. We welcome:
• Honorable Jose L. Linares, Chief Judge United States District Court District of New Jersey
• Honorable Mary Pat Thynge, Chief Magistrate Judge United States District Court District of Delaware
• Honorable Douglas E. Arpert , U.S.M.J. United States District Court District of New Jersey
• Honorable Michelle N. Ankenbrand, Administrative Patent Judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board, USPTO
• Honorable Christopher M. Kaiser, Administrative Patent Judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board, USPTO
6 new in-house faculty members from from such prestigious brand name and generic drug manufacturers as:
• Anmeal
• Astellas
• Eagle Pharmaceuticals
• Gilead Scienes
• Otsuka
• Serepta
9 new sessions on:
• The impact of TC Heartland on jurisdiction and venue
• The legal and business repercussions of Helsinn
• Amgen v. Sandoz from an ANDA litigator's point of view
• The FDA Final MMA Rule: one year later
• Novartis v. Noven and differing standards of review
• Secondary considerations in obviousness reviews
• Alternative forums: PTAB and ITC
• Oil States vs. Greene's Energy Group and the constitutionality of IPR proceedings
• Exceptional case findings
A new workshop on:
• Advanced Strategies Brand Name and Generics for Pleadings Drafting, Discovery and Motion Practice in the Evolving Patent End Game
For more information please visit http://www.AmericanConference.com/
Linda Lam
***@americanconference.com
