Full Agenda Released – See What's New

Join us for our 5th Anniversary Edition. New Judges, New In-House Counsel, New Sessions.

Paragraph IV Disputes Master Symposium

Contact

Linda Lam

***@americanconference.com Linda Lam

End

-- ACI is proud to announce that the full agenda for the 5th Anniversary edition of its industry-leadingis now available. This conference will have all the hallmark elements of ACI's Hatch-Waxman series which you have come to expect, but also features new speakers and sessions. Some of this year's highlight include:• Honorable Jose L. Linares, Chief Judge United States District Court District of New Jersey• Honorable Mary Pat Thynge, Chief Magistrate Judge United States District Court District of Delaware• Honorable Douglas E. Arpert , U.S.M.J. United States District Court District of New Jersey• Honorable Michelle N. Ankenbrand, Administrative Patent Judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board, USPTO• Honorable Christopher M. Kaiser, Administrative Patent Judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board, USPTO• Anmeal• Astellas• Eagle Pharmaceuticals• Gilead Scienes• Otsuka• Serepta• The impact of TC Heartland on jurisdiction and venue• The legal and business repercussions of Helsinn• Amgen v. Sandoz from an ANDA litigator's point of view• The FDA Final MMA Rule: one year later• Novartis v. Noven and differing standards of review• Secondary considerations in obviousness reviews• Alternative forums: PTAB and ITC• Oil States vs. Greene's Energy Group and the constitutionality of IPR proceedings• Exceptional case findings• Advanced Strategies Brand Name and Generics for Pleadings Drafting, Discovery and Motion Practice in the Evolving Patent End GameFor more information please visit http://www.AmericanConference.com/ PIVDisputesChicago