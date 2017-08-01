News By Tag
Perago Provides Contract Management Services to Government Agencies Impacted By Loyal Source Raid
After Loyal Source, a Government staffing firm, was served a search warrant by Federal Agents, Perago Contract Specialists, LLC offers contract management services to impacted Government agencies and Staffing Companies.
Jeremy McGowan, Director of Operations for Perago Contract Specialists stated, "While we do not yet know the official reasons for the Federal investigation and the serving of a search warrant by the Air Force OSI on Loyal Source, Perago is committed to ensuring our Nation's veterans have constant and continued access to the best health care possible. Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses, such as Perago, routinely team with larger medical staffing agencies to place doctors, nurses and other specialties inside government agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs where they provide healthcare to our Nation's most valuable asset – our veterans. Any disruption in continuity of care places those Veterans at risk. Perago is doing everything in our power to ensure that any medical provider impacted by any cessation of operations of Loyal Source not be displaced or lose their employment. Perago will work with our vast network of professional staffing agencies, any impacted staffing agency, and the numerous Government Contracting Officers in offering our contract management services to ensure our Veterans receive quality healthcare with minimal interruption."
The U.S. Attorney office in Tampa confirmed the search warrant at Loyal Source, 12612 Challenger Parkway, Suite 365. A spokeswoman said the raid was part of an active and ongoing investigation but provided no further detail. Boxes and equipment were seen being moved from the Loyal Source office. Through the windows, agents could be seen looking through documents and file cabinets.
According to Orlando's News 13 Now, "A woman who identified herself as a current employee of Loyal Source said the agents came in abruptly, some with guns drawn. They were told to put their hands up and move away from their computer, and everyone was ushered into a room while agents took files and equipment. Several employees were asked whether they had engaged in illegal or unethical practices."
CEO and Founder of Perago Contract Specialists, Bruce Hewitt said, "I won't comment on the ongoing investigation with Loyal Source, but I will say our Veterans deserve better. The process in which doctors and nurses are placed with the Department of Veterans Affairs means that if Loyal Source is prohibited from operating, then potentially thousands of jobs could be in jeopardy, as well as the quality of care our Veterans are receiving. I will personally ensure any staffing companies who teamed or partnered with Loyal Source are aware that Perago is ready, willing, and fully capable of taking over those contracts. We are extending our contract management services to every staffing agency who is experiencing what I can only imagine is extreme disruption with the jobs, lives, reputation, and income of the doctors and nurses placed in any Government agency by Loyal Source. We currently manage numerous contracts with multiple staffing agencies and maintain the workforce and capacity to handle any contract which needs reassigned."
About Perago Contract Specialists, LLC: Perago Contract Specialists, LLC ( www.peragocontractspecialists.com ) is a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business operating in medical contract procurement and maintains a working partnership with numerous nationwide medical staffing companies. They bring decades of superior healthcare staffing experience, setting the bar in the medical staffing industry. Perago services healthcare facilities, both in the public and private sectors, to fulfill their necessary nursing, physician, ancillary and advanced-practice staffing needs. Their expertise is in obtaining and fulfilling both government and civilian medical contracts.
Perago Contract Specialists LLC places physicians of all specialties, allied health professionals and nurses/nurse practitioners on a temporary basis as independent contractors with all types of healthcare organizations throughout the United States including hospitals, medical groups, occupational medical clinics, individual practitioners, networks, psychiatric facilities, government institutions, and managed care entities. Our professionals are recruited nationwide and are typically placed on multi-week contracts with assignment length ranging from a few days up to five years with additional option years.
Government agencies and staffing companies impacted by the current investigation of Loyal Source may contact Perago Contract Specialists through their website at www.peragocontractspecialists.com or direct at 304-439-2483.
Media Contact
Perago Contract Specialists
304.439.2483
jeremy.mcgowan@
