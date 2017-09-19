 
Perago Contract Specialists Seeks Hematologist/Oncologists For Locum Tenens In Albuquerque

Board Certified Hematologist/Oncologists Physicians Are Needed For Locum Tenens Positions in Albuquerque, New Mexico With The Department of Veterans Affairs.
 
 
Perago Contract Hematology/Oncology
Perago Contract Hematology/Oncology
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Perago Contract Specialists, LLC announces the start of a recruiting effort for Board Certified Hematology/Oncology Physicians living in or willing to re-locate to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Perago Contract Specialists are experts in medical contract procurement; maintaining working partnerships with nationwide medical staffing companies. Our expertise is in obtaining and fulfilling both government and civilian medical contracts.  Perago is a Service Disabled Veteran owned small business.  Perago is relentless in our quest to protect and provide for our soldiers with the best medical providers. It is both an honor and a privilege to serve those who served us.

We are currently seeking qualified candidate physicians in Hematology/Oncology to perform physician services in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Candidates must have a minimum of two years post-fellowship experience, no malpractice actions, and all current licenses and certifications.

For more information on this announcement please visit Perago Contract Specialists, LLC on the web at https://www.peragocontracting.com/locumtenens

About Perago Contract Specialists, LLC:

Perago Contract Specialists LLC places physicians of all specialties, allied health professionals and nurses/nurse practitioners on a temporary basis as independent contractors with all types of healthcare organizations throughout the United States including hospitals, medical groups, occupational medical clinics, individual practitioners, networks, psychiatric facilities, government institutions, and managed care entities.  Our professionals are recruited nationwide and are typically placed on multi-week contracts with assignment length ranging from a few days up to five years with additional option wcj years.

We have the largest physician and provider pool of resources in the industry. We have the resources to be your single provider. We have some of the most unique licensed providers in our databases.

Reputations for quality, integrity and exemplary customer service has earned our partners the most hospital and state endorsements in the industry.

Unrivaled Candidate Resources.  Our recruiters support our Clients in identifying, recruiting, licensing and credentialing contract providers.

Our medical staffing business principles include Integrity, Commitment to Excellence, Expertise in Medical Staffing, Innovation in Physician Staffing, and Professionalism.

Click to Share