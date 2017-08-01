News By Tag
Our Millionaire Idea.com is now Live!
Our Millionaire Idea is a advertisement platform where businesses, start ups, and individuals can place a commercial ad for as a little as $10 dollars and make money! 1 million dollars worth!
Individuals excited about their business or idea have the opportunity to purchase an OMI and submit a 3 min commercial selling their Millionaire Idea. All Millionaire Ideas are voted on and the winner earns $1 million dollars to fund their business. OurMillionaireIdea.com is the future of Social Marketing and Startup growth.
One OMI purchase comes with a commercial ad on OurMillionaireIdea.com, exposure to up to 6 Major social media platforms, and press releases.
Our Millionaire Idea ads are added by participants who purchase an OMI starting at only $10. With one promotion costing at least $5 on any single social media platform, OurMillionaireIdea.com, will cover up to 6 major social media platform shout outs, press releases and a commercial ad. Giving your business or idea organic followers and engagements. If the Idea is really good and gets the most votes the Millionaire Idea will earn $1,000,000 to grow your business!
Come Visit Our Millionaire Idea at https://ourmillionaireidea.com where you gain major online social media exposure and potentially earn $1,000,000 towards growing your business or idea TODAY.
