Our Millionaire Idea.com is now Live!

Our Millionaire Idea is a advertisement platform where businesses, start ups, and individuals can place a commercial ad for as a little as $10 dollars and make money! 1 million dollars worth!
 
MIAMI - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Our Millionaire Idea is an advertisement platform where businesses, startups, and individuals can place a commercial ad or business idea and Make Money! 1 Million Dollars Worth!

Individuals excited about their business or idea have the opportunity to purchase an OMI and submit a 3 min commercial selling their Millionaire Idea. All Millionaire Ideas are voted on and the winner earns $1 million dollars to fund their business. OurMillionaireIdea.com is the future of Social Marketing and Startup growth.

One OMI purchase comes with a commercial ad on OurMillionaireIdea.com, exposure to up to 6 Major social media platforms, and press releases.

Our Millionaire Idea ads are added by participants who purchase an OMI starting at only $10. With one promotion costing at least $5 on any single social media platform, OurMillionaireIdea.com, will cover up to 6 major social media platform shout outs, press releases and a commercial ad. Giving your business or idea organic followers and engagements. If the Idea is really good and gets the most votes the Millionaire Idea will earn $1,000,000 to grow your business!

Come Visit Our Millionaire Idea at https://ourmillionaireidea.com where you gain major online social media exposure and potentially earn $1,000,000 towards growing your business or idea TODAY.

