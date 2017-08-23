If you missed it Our Millionaire Idea Marketing Tip Tuesday

 
Industry News





Marketing Tip Tuesday

 
 
GrandpasArt.com
GrandpasArt.com
MIAMI - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Marketing TIp Tuesday: Collaborate

Collaborate with others in your community. Gather a circle of non-competitive cooperative businesses and agree to cross-promote. The more businesses you connect with the larger your business's visibility, resulting in more customers.

Take advantage of reciprocal website links to build your SEO and get more clicks to your site. You can create coupons, fliers, bundled promotions or social media platforms to help promote one another. Collaborating with other business will expand your customer base because you'll be reaching new people.

Customer of the Week

Grandpas Art

Your Source for Limited and Open Edition Prints, Figures and Gifts by African American Artists.

How will Grandpas Art help people?
Looking to open the gallery in the Wynwood area of Miami area. They will provide a place for African American artist to display their work in the growing art culture of Miami. Art Basel being a huge destination for Artist from around the world. Grandpas Art wants to be front and center to the 2018 Art Basel season. New talented artist will have a destination to display their work and build their business. Art enthusiast will know where to go for the hottest art and new artist information.

Show support on Our Millionaire Idea and help Grandpas Art grow their business with $1,000,000.

Visit https://www.ourmillionaireidea.com/ and enter to win $1,000,000 to grow your business!

Contact
Brittany Brewer - CEO
***@ourmillionaireidea.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ourmillionaireidea.com Email Verified
Funding, Business, Marketing
Finance
Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Page Updated Last on: Aug 23, 2017
