Our Millionaire Idea Special offer and Marketing Tip Tuesday
Our Millionaire Idea where people can place a commercial ad to promote their idea and potentially win $1 million to grow it! Place a ad for free today and enter to win 1 million dollars to grow your business.
Angelic Threads
Angelic Threads specializes in 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, eco-friendly baby clothing for newborn, baby girls, baby boys, as well as organic toys and accessories. Looking to expand to retail stores with the first location being in Miami, FL and second location in Los Angeles, CA.
How will Angelic Threads help people?
At Angelic Threads, we take pride in our dedication to find the best products at an affordable price without compromising the safety of your baby or the environment in which we live. It is our passion and we enjoy our daily pursuit to find designers and manufacturers who share our values. We offer only organic and GOTS certified apparel ensuring no chemicals or additives come in contact with your baby's skin. From our family to yours, we appreciate your interest in our products and hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoy bringing them to you.
Show support for Angelic Threads and help them earn $1,000,000 to grow their business at Our Millionaire Idea.
Special Offer
Purchase an OMI-Bronze and use Coupon code First100 to place your commercial ad, like Angelic Threads, for free on https://ourmillionaireidea.com. You will also be entering to win $1,000,000 to grow your idea or business.
Marketing Tip Tuesday. Craft a Elevator Pitch!
An Elevator pitch is a brief sales pitch that quickly and plainly summarizes a process, product, service, organization, or event and its value proposition. Studies have shown adults have a six to eight second attention span. Therefore, you need a captivating elevator pitch and you better make it fast. Not only should you know the pitch but everyone on your staff should know it, from your receptionist to the accountant. Everyone should be marketing everywhere, all the time. Below are a few key rules to always follow.
Elevator Pitch Rules
1. Your Elevator Pitch should be no longer than 30 second. – Remember to try to catch them in the first 8 seconds
2. Your skill should be clear. – How can you benefit them?
3. Have a concluding question – What is your goal? What do you want to know from them?
If you have successfully engaged your audience, then you have a little over a minute to really sell them on your product or service, so be ready. Invest the time to write and remember a catchy elevator pitch. The return on a few second pitch will pay huge for growing future business opportunities.
