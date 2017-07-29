News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Award-Winning Children's Book Authors and Illustrators at 'The Happy Reading Journey Event'
Families will be able to meet, greet and enjoy keepsake photo moments with numerous award-winning children's story writers and illustrators who will be celebrated at 'The Happy Reading Journey Event' coming to the family friendly Oviedo Mall.
Included in the event will be Kay Whitehouse, author of 'Dolly', the multi award-winning children's series about A Hand Truck Named Dolly who is adopted by a family and becomes a part of their life. Illustrated by Mark Wayne Adams, the "Dolly" series is a wonderful children's series strongly appreciated by young audeinces. Author, Kay Whitehouse has shared that the series as told by "Dolly" "it's funny, educational and full of action"
Also present at the event will be John Hope, the award-winning author of numerous K-12 books and novels who himself has a zest for adventure, family fun times and the propensity to write daily.
Families will also be able to get up close and personal with David and Marni Martinez, author and illustrator of Signimalz, unique Sign Language books and resources that depict adorable cartoon animals using American Sign Language to help the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
'The Happy Reading Journey Event' will also be a forum for meeting and greeting Judy Lindquist, a local teacher and author of the book , Saving Home , which was published by the Florida Historical Society, endorsed by the Florida Humanities Council, and is on the recommended reading list for several Florida School Districts. Judy Lindquist, a Teacher Consultant for the National Writing Project provides workshops for teachers on the teaching of writing and is an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida for 10 years, where she teaches Children's Literature classes in the college of Education.
Local participating schools, colleges, students and representatives from various entities will help to share in the excitement of reading fun for the day on full display at 'The Happy Reading Journey' event presented by Journey of Joy Children's Events.
Face painting, door prizes and giveaways are all part of the day's fun for families who will receive Summer of Adventure books, Snack Hack Recipe Cards, enjoy the PBS Kids Prize Wheel, and get Bookmarks and Stickers as provided by WUCFTV Central Florida - PBS Kids
Stories will be told and books read by award-winning authors and illustrators who will be on hand to meet and greet and interact with all attendees while also spreading the joy of reading fun in the midst.
'Ruby Reads A Lot' brought to the families by O2B Kids will join in the reading fun and demonstrate to the young attendees why she reads so much and share with them the joy of how reading helps her in her learning skills as well.
It's a day of being part of the 'reading pool', having fun with educational materials and activites provided by Lakeshore Learning Store and relaxing as readers in the unique 'Reading Nook' where children will be able to curl up with a good book and also enjoy stories being read to them from the Storytelling/
Sandy Isaacs, Owner/CEO of 'Journey of Joy Children's Events' is a former K Teacher who shares the reminder that "exposure to the joy of reading from birth aids the development of strong reading readiness skills in young children and plays a significant role in their lifelong learning. I am therefore, particularly excited by this soecific event presentation given its focus and appreciate the support of the local community in this cohesive endeavor to promote reading".
'The Happy Reading Journey Event' is a "Don't Miss' Reading Fun event geared for families with Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers, Kindergarteners and Elementary aged children to experience the 'joy' of reading in a fun-filled atmosphere.
Complete event details are available at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
Contact
Sandy Isaacs (Owner/CEO)
Journey of Joy Children's Events
(407) 272-7522
***@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse