Baby's First Photo Taken In The Womb at 'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event
Expecting Moms will have their 'first baby photos' taken at the 'Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event geared for Expecting Moms before, during and after their pregnancy
Expecting Moms will be able to get face-to-face with a variety of vendors who are ready to service to their special baby and pregnancy needs before, during and after the birth of their bundles of joy at the upcoming 'Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo 2017' event scheduled to be held from 1:00pm - 5:00pm on Sun. April 8, 2018 at buy buy BABY in Coral Springs, Florida
Many exciting aspects will be included in the extraordinary baby and family expo event along with giveaways and fun raffle prizes.
The event will allow Expecting Moms to get their first glimpse of their baby in the womb with Teddy bear Ultrasound on the scene creating a treasured moment for them and other family members. Moms will also be able to access numerous Parent Resources and Community based entities that service to the needs of Expecting Moms, New Moms and their babies
Sandy Isaacs, Owner of 'Journey of Joy Children's Events' is quoted as saying that she is "as excited as the Moms-To-Be who will be attending the event to have Teddy Bear Ultrasound specializing in 3D and 4D images available on site at the buy buy BABY store location in Coral Springs to provide a special look at baby from in the womb"
Attendees will also be able to spend the day browsing through buy buy BABY and meandering through the vendor showcase which will offer promotional product demonstrations for Expecting Moms, Dads and their other family members
More event details available at www.journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
Media Contact
Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/Event Coordinator
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
(407) 272-7522
