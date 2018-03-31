 
A Family Affair for Expecting Moms at 'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' in Coral Springs

Expecting Moms and the excitement that comes with babies will be on full display at 'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event in Coral Springs. The event caters to Expecting Moms and their families with their general baby needs.
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- The 3rd Annual presentation of the Free Admission 'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event will once again offer a wealth of current baby goods, products and services information to Moms-To-Be, New Moms and their families at the event being held on Sun. April 8th from 1:00pm - 5:00pm at buy buy BABY located at 2035 N. University Dr. in Coral Springs

With numerous vendor categories for families to explore and enjoy, the expo will provide a variety showcase of Mom, Baby and Children's products and services for event attendees. The event will serve as a key gateway to Expecting Moms being able to access important community resources and support for the general needs they will have as an Expecting or New Mom.

'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo Extravaganza 2018' event will be a celebration of the unique and exciting world of babies with baby and family products, services and resources being made available for attendees along with creative parenting tips, innovative ideas, and health and medical organizations on hand for attendees to get face-to-face with for answering questions along with door prizes, raffles and giveaways at the event

There will be an interactive and fun-filled atmosphere for:

· Moms-To-Be who need help building their baby registry
· Parents who wish to know more about family oriented activities offered in their community
- Moms-To-Be who want to know more about a variety of baby/infant products and services
· Moms-To-Be who need 'baby consultation' because they simply have a 'need to know'
· Parents who are seeking general or specific family resources
· Moms-To-Be who wish to hear from experts in the industry that give focus to newborns, babies, infants and toddlers
· Parents who are seeking healthy lifestyle ideas to incorporate in their day-to-day family lives
- Moms-To-Be or New Moms who need some 'pampering' with spa treatments
· Parents who wish to have an interactive baby expo event experience
· Moms-To-Be or New Moms who just have a lot of overall 'baby needs

For more event details visit the website at https://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com

About 'Journey of Joy Children's Events'
'Journey of Joy Children's Events' launched in Jan. 2014. The business is focused on producing events which are targeted at Expecting Moms and their families, Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers and Young Children.

Media Contact
Sandy Isaacs'
CEO Journey of Joy Children's Events
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
(407) 272-7522
