News By Tag
* Baby
* Parents
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Expecting Moms target audience at 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' at Oviedo Mall
Expecting Moms and the excitement that comes with babies will be on full display at 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' event in Oviedo. The event caters to Expecting Moms, Moms of Newborns and their families with their general baby needs.
The "Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza"
There are numerous vendor categories for families to explore and enjoy. The expo event provides a showcase of baby and children's products with related baby and children industry items, baby and young child educational materials, baby and children's games, little tots activities, family attractions and entertainment interests as offered by the sources participating in the event.
The event has been created as an environment which offers Education and Parent Resources in an interactive and fun-filled atmosphere for:
• Moms-To-Be who need help building their baby registry
• Parents who wish to know more about family oriented activities offered in their community
• Moms-To-Be who want to know more about a variety of baby/infant products and services
• Moms-To-Be who need 'baby consultation' because they simply have a 'need to know'
• Parents who are seeking general or specific family resources
• Moms-To-Be who wish to hear from experts in the industry that give focus to newborns, babies, infants and toddlers
• Parents who are seeking healthy lifestyle ideas to incorporate in their day-to-day family lives
• Moms-To-Be or New Moms who need some 'pampering' with spa treatments
• Parents who wish to have an interactive baby expo event experience
• Moms-To-Be or New Moms who just have a lot of overall 'baby needs' right now
The event provides an exciting forum where there is a celebration of babies with an inclusion of general baby and family resources, creative parenting tips, sources and ideas, health and medical organizations, Early Childhood Education and Development organizations and interests, baby/family fun, activities and events designed for babies, infants, toddlers and their families.
The "Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza"
This elite, high quality, fun Baby Expo event offers LOTS of product information, parent tips, resources and samples for Moms-To-Be, New Moms, their babies and Toddlers.
'The Joyful Baby Expo Extravaganza' returns with more wonderful inclusions to this ever-growing and fabulous event targeted at Babies, Expecting Moms, Moms of Newborns, Moms of Infants through their First Year, Moms of Toddlers, Moms Already and Dads (of course), too!
For compete event details
http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com/
Register to attend
http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com/
About 'Journey of Joy Children's Events'
'Journey of Joy Children's Events' launched in Jan. 2014. The business is focused on producing events which are targeted at Expecting Moms and their families, Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers and Young Children.
Visit the website at https://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
Media Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/Journey of Joy Children's Events
***@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
(407) 272-7522
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse