Expecting Moms target audience at 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' at Oviedo Mall

Expecting Moms and the excitement that comes with babies will be on full display at 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' event in Oviedo. The event caters to Expecting Moms, Moms of Newborns and their families with their general baby needs.

-- The "Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza"event will be held onfromin the common area by O2B Kids inlocated at 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765The "Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza"is targeted at a combination of Expecting Moms, Moms of Newborns, Infants and Toddlers. The event offers a wealth of information to parents mixed with hands-on activities for babies, toddlers and their families to enjoy. It is an environment in which Moms-To-Be, New Moms, Dads-To-Be, Dads Already, Parents and their young children are able to weave their way throughout the special event which caters to them and their pregnant needs.There are numerous vendor categories for families to explore and enjoy. The expo event provides a showcase of baby and children's products with related baby and children industry items, baby and young child educational materials, baby and children's games, little tots activities, family attractions and entertainment interests as offered by the sources participating in the event.The event has been created as an environment which offers Education and Parent Resources in an interactive and fun-filled atmosphere for:• Moms-To-Be who need help building their baby registry• Parents who wish to know more about family oriented activities offered in their community• Moms-To-Be who want to know more about a variety of baby/infant products and services• Moms-To-Be who need 'baby consultation' because they simply have a 'need to know'• Parents who are seeking general or specific family resources• Moms-To-Be who wish to hear from experts in the industry that give focus to newborns, babies, infants and toddlers• Parents who are seeking healthy lifestyle ideas to incorporate in their day-to-day family lives• Moms-To-Be or New Moms who need some 'pampering' with spa treatments• Parents who wish to have an interactive baby expo event experience• Moms-To-Be or New Moms who just have a lot of overall 'baby needs' right nowThe event provides an exciting forum where there is a celebration of babies with an inclusion of general baby and family resources, creative parenting tips, sources and ideas, health and medical organizations, Early Childhood Education and Development organizations and interests, baby/family fun, activities and events designed for babies, infants, toddlers and their families.The "Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza"is the perfect event catering directly and/or indirectly to the needs of Expecting and New Moms throughout their pregnancy journey as well as, after their pregnancy. 'This special event explores the all-encompassing world of babies, their Moms, their Dads and their affiliated baby or family interests.This elite, high quality, fun Baby Expo event offers LOTS of product information, parent tips, resources and samples for Moms-To-Be, New Moms, their babies and Toddlers.'The Joyful Baby Expo Extravaganza' returns with more wonderful inclusions to this ever-growing and fabulous event targeted at Babies, Expecting Moms, Moms of Newborns, Moms of Infants through their First Year, Moms of Toddlers, Moms Already and Dads (of course), too!For compete event detailsRegister to attendAbout 'Journey of Joy Children's Events''Journey of Joy Children's Events' launched in Jan. 2014. The business is focused on producing events which are targeted at Expecting Moms and their families, Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers and Young Children.Visit the website at https://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com