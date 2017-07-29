 
News By Tag
* Salesforce
* Technology
* Iot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029

Extentia and Salesforce – Using Tomorrow's Technology Today

 
PUNE, India - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Extentia's experienced Salesforce team continues to upskill both on the Salesforce platform as well as emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality, wearables, AI, neuroscience, and 3-D printing. The recent buzz and interest around IoT and cloud-based voice-assistants pushed the team to explore the integration of Salesforce solutions with devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home.

As a Salesforce Consulting Partner and Product Development Partner (PDO), Extentia brings this additional expertise to the table. Extentia's customers can now leverage the Salesforce platform as well as build compelling solutions that integrate seamlessly with voice-assistants and cloud-connected devices.

See how Extentia integrated Amazon Echo with Salesforce, for a service center:
For more information:Extentia Salesforce Services

About Extentia Information Technology

Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.
End
Source:Extentia
Email:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Salesforce, Technology, Iot
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Extentia Information Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share