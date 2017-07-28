News By Tag
Clean Your Antique Jewels For Free At Susannah Lovis
Whether you're a seasoned antique collector or you've only just started, Susannah Lovis can help you along the way! Those with existing antique jewels can bring them in store and make use of the free professional steam cleaning in the shop. This will give your treasures a well-deserved spruce up, making them shinier and more sparkly than ever before.
Some older Georgian or Victorian antiques may not be suitable to be steamed, in which case the jewellery experts in store will be on hand and ready to clean. Here you will be able to pick up tricks and tips on the correct ways to care for your jewels, before purchasing a cleaning product from the brand-new range and continuing to care for your jewels at home.
A range by Connoisseurs is used to clean jewellery in-store, and they are leading experts in the jewellery cleaning field. Their products are eco-friendly, straightforward and gentle enough for even the most delicate on gemstones. The range is also ammonia free, unlike others in the field.
Diamond Dazzle Stik
The Diamond Dazzle Stik is perfect for bringing back some sparkle to your diamonds and precious stones. The cleaning gel contains micro-fine cleansers and polishing agents that bring your diamonds to life and fill in any scratches in the settings. With regular use, you will notice a change in the overall appearance of your treasures.
Jewellery Cleaner baths
Perfect for semi-precious jewels such as pearls, opal, coral and costume jewellery, the jewellery bath will bring radiance and shine to older jewellery. The product equipped with a dip tray and brush for easy application.
Jewellery Wipes
Connoisseur's Jewellery Wipes are a convenient way to keep your jewels in tip top condition, and make it easier to clean your treasures wherever you are. The wipes contain anti-tarnish to revive your antiques and are perfect for use on both gold and silver jewels.
Susannah Lovis also offer antique jewellery valuation
So if your jewellery could benefit from a revival, do not hesitate to visit Susannah Lovis, where they will feel brand-new after a professional clean. Whilst the cleaning takes place, you can browse their extensive range of spectacular antique jewels to find your next treasure!
Susannah Lovis
***@susannahlovis.com
