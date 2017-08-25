 
New Arrivals at Susannah Lovis!

 
 
Aquamarine drop earrings
Aquamarine drop earrings
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Susannah Lovis is one of Mayfair's most respected and knowledgeable jewellers and they boast an extensive range of vintage and antique jewels. This August, they have had several new items added to their fine collection, and below you will find some highlights of the new arrivals:

A Victorian 18ct Pheasant Stickpin

For those with a love of all things country, this 18 carat Victorian stickpin is the way to go! Weighing a total of 2.10 carats, this beautiful hand carved pheasant features a diamond in his eye and is the perfect complement to any outfit this autumn.

Diamond Cluster Earrings

A spectacular pair of platinum earrings from the contemporary period. The principle, round, brilliant cut diamond rub over is set in a milegrain setting and is embellished by fourteen small diamonds that mimic the central stone. The stones are suspended upon Sheppard's crook wire, ensuring full articulation whenever and wherever they are worn. With an estimated diamond weight of 2.54 carats, we recommend getting your hands on this modern treasure as soon as possible!

Rose Gold and Diamond Hoop Earrings

Rose gold has been a sought-after trend in 2017, and is perfect for casual, everyday jewellery. These earrings are formed of an 18ct rose gold hoop set, featuring ten round brilliant cut diamonds on the outer edge and six round brilliant cuts on the inside. This contemporary treasure makes for a truly dazzling look, and will certainly catch the eye of those around you.

Diamond Set Eagle Pin

This Edwardian treasure consists of a white and yellow gold stickpin that depicts an eagle in full flight. With eight-cut diamonds and a ruby for the eye, the gem-studded pin is reflective of the natural influences at the time and has an impressive total weight of 4.30. A beautiful accessory that brings a bit of oomph to any occasion, the pin will be a talking point for years to come.

Aquamarine and Diamond Drop Earrings

Another contemporary classic, these aquamarine and diamond drop earrings are quite simply show-stopping. They consist of one briolette cut aquamarine drop which is suspended from a diamond set clip earring. They are further complemented with a small round brilliant cut diamond topping the aquamarine. The item is hallmarked and boasts 18ct white gold; a credit to any antique jewellery collection.

Lockets

Also new to the range at Susannah Lovis, are several precious gold lockets. This includes yellow gold oval, yellow gold round and rose gold oval, all of which are magnificent, antique necklaces to wear with confidence. All of the lockets are made from 18ct gold and benefit from a secure click shut system.

There are also vintage cufflinks (https://www.susannahlovis.com/for-him-c21/cufflinks-c167), Tiffany rings and Gucci earrings on offer, so take a browse of the whole selection here, or pop in to Susannah Lovis in Burlington Arcade for more information.

Charlotte Sloan
***@susannahlovis.com
Click to Share