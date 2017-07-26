 
News By Tag
* Ethernet Extender
* Cat5 Extender
* Extender Cat5
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Burns Industries use Perle Ethernet Extenders to optimize the delivery of heating oil

Delivery trucks were being sent out to rural households whose tanks were still more than half full!
 
 
burn-industries-extenders
burn-industries-extenders
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ethernet Extender
* Cat5 Extender
* Extender Cat5

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- To optimise the schedule of delivery truck rolls for a local energy supplier of propane gas and heating oil, Burns Industries was asked to design a system that would give the energy supplier information about the customers remaining tank capacity. Unnecessary truck rolls were proving to be inefficient and expensive.

Burns Industries designed a state-of-the-art system, where each cylinder and oil tank within a trial area was fitted with a wireless transmitter that sends daily updates about its capacity status over a cellular network. Upon receipt and collation of the data, an accurate and efficient delivery schedule could be devised.

The 1500ft cell towers used in the infrastructure need to be fitted with equipment to transmit the tank status data received by the transmitter located at the top of the tower, over a custom cable, down to the router located at the bottom of the tower. Given that Ethernet data transmission is limited to 328 ft., Perle Ethernet Extenders were installed to cover the 1500ft distance.

The customer is not left waiting for a delivery after running out of heating fuel, and the energy provider is not sending out delivery trucks to customers unnecessarily, comments Joseph Griffiths, Engineer at Burns Industries. It is a win-win situation.

The full Burns Industries Case Study is available to read on the Perle Systems website (https://www.perle.com/applications_solutions/electric-uti...).

About Burns Industries : www.burnsindustries.com

Burns Industries has been a flexible and reliable partner for companies with the need for contract manufacturing In the United States, as well as offshore since 1995. Our goal is a satisfied customer. When we partner with your organization, whether to build a prototype or full production, you can trust us to deliver on time, on budget and per your specifications. The bottom line is that we ensure your products are delivered 100% to meet your requirements with the highest quality standards.

Contact
pr@perle.com

Media Contact
Perle Systems
pr@perle.com
End
Source:
Email:***@perle.com Email Verified
Tags:Ethernet Extender, Cat5 Extender, Extender Cat5
Industry:Technology
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perle Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share