Burns Industries use Perle Ethernet Extenders to optimize the delivery of heating oil
Delivery trucks were being sent out to rural households whose tanks were still more than half full!
Burns Industries designed a state-of-the-
The 1500ft cell towers used in the infrastructure need to be fitted with equipment to transmit the tank status data received by the transmitter located at the top of the tower, over a custom cable, down to the router located at the bottom of the tower. Given that Ethernet data transmission is limited to 328 ft., Perle Ethernet Extenders were installed to cover the 1500ft distance.
The customer is not left waiting for a delivery after running out of heating fuel, and the energy provider is not sending out delivery trucks to customers unnecessarily, comments Joseph Griffiths, Engineer at Burns Industries. It is a win-win situation.
The full Burns Industries Case Study is available to read on the Perle Systems website (https://www.perle.com/
About Burns Industries : www.burnsindustries.com
Burns Industries has been a flexible and reliable partner for companies with the need for contract manufacturing In the United States, as well as offshore since 1995. Our goal is a satisfied customer. When we partner with your organization, whether to build a prototype or full production, you can trust us to deliver on time, on budget and per your specifications. The bottom line is that we ensure your products are delivered 100% to meet your requirements with the highest quality standards.
pr@perle.com
