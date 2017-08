Burns Industries use Perle Ethernet Extenders to optimize the delivery of heating oil

Delivery trucks were being sent out to rural households whose tanks were still more than half full!

-- To optimise the schedule of delivery truck rolls for a local energy supplier of propane gas and heating oil, Burns Industries was asked to design a system that would give the energy supplier information about the customers remaining tank capacity. Unnecessary truck rolls were proving to be inefficient and expensive.Burns Industries designed a state-of-the-art system, where each cylinder and oil tank within a trial area was fitted with a wireless transmitter that sends daily updates about its capacity status over a cellular network. Upon receipt and collation of the data, an accurate and efficient delivery schedule could be devised.The 1500ft cell towers used in the infrastructure need to be fitted with equipment to transmit the tank status data received by the transmitter located at the top of the tower, over a custom cable, down to the router located at the bottom of the tower. Given that Ethernet data transmission is limited to 328 ft., Perle Ethernet Extenders were installed to cover the 1500ft distance., comments Joseph Griffiths, Engineer at Burns Industries.The full Burns Industries Case Study is available to read on the Perle Systems website ( https://www.perle.com/ applications_ solutions/electric- uti... ).About Burns Industries : www.burnsindustries.comBurns Industries has been a flexible and reliable partner for companies with the need for contract manufacturing In the United States, as well as offshore since 1995. Our goal is a satisfied customer. When we partner with your organization, whether to build a prototype or full production, you can trust us to deliver on time, on budget and per your specifications. The bottom line is that we ensure your products are delivered 100% to meet your requirements with the highest quality standards.Contact