Check if Your Food is Halal by One Step Real-Time PCR Detection

With about 1.5 billion consumers worldwide the demand for certified Halal food is an important issue both for food providers and consumers. DirectPrep Halal Food Real-Time PCR Detection is a suitable and convenient means to accomplish this.

Halal Food Detection

-- Under Halal certain food stuffs are allowed while others are not. In order to validate if a probe at hand indeed is Halal, Coyote Bioscience'sfor Real-Time PCR Detection provide an easy-to-use means.The specificity of mitochondrial DNA in different animal species is detected. There is no cross reaction between any two components. The detection limit is 0.001%-0.01%, which is in accordance with industry standards.— DirectPrepqPCR kit eliminates nucleic acid extraction and purification steps— Suitable for different DNA & RNA sample types— High sensitivity and specificity— Open the sample tube only once, minimize the risk of contamination— First, use Motor-Driven Tissue Grinder (G10-CB or G20-CB) for sample homogenization before detection— Second, add prepared samples into DirectPrepkit— Third, put into Mini8 plus Real-Time PCR Cycler (Mini-8-CB) and complete PCR within 1 hour.DirectPrepDetection method: Real time PCR direct detection— DirectPrepNucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for pig origin— DirectPrepNucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for cattle origin— DirectPrepNucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for sheep origin— DirectPrepNucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for chicken origin— DirectPrepNucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for duck originAll DirectPrepNucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food products can be ordered from MoBiTec as of now!Ask for details: info@mobitec.com (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.