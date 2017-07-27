 
Check if Your Food is Halal by One Step Real-Time PCR Detection

With about 1.5 billion consumers worldwide the demand for certified Halal food is an important issue both for food providers and consumers. DirectPrep Halal Food Real-Time PCR Detection is a suitable and convenient means to accomplish this.
 
 
Halal Food Detection
Halal Food Detection
 
GöTTINGEN, Germany - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Under Halal certain food stuffs are allowed while others are not. In order to validate if a probe at hand indeed is Halal, Coyote Bioscience's Halal Food Detection DirectPrepTM Kits for Real-Time PCR Detection provide an easy-to-use means.

Analysis of products of animal meat origin

The specificity of mitochondrial DNA in different animal species is detected. There is no cross reaction between any two components. The detection limit is 0.001%-0.01%, which is in accordance with industry standards.

DirectPrepTM qPCR Detection - from sample to result, in about 90 minutes

— DirectPrepTM qPCR kit eliminates nucleic acid extraction and purification steps
— Suitable for different DNA & RNA sample types
— High sensitivity and specificity
— Open the sample tube only once, minimize the risk of contamination

The operation process is easy:

— First, use Motor-Driven Tissue Grinder (G10-CB or G20-CB) for sample homogenization before detection
— Second, add prepared samples into DirectPrepTM kit
— Third, put into Mini8 plus Real-Time PCR Cycler (Mini-8-CB) and complete PCR within 1 hour.

DirectPrepTM Detection method: Real time PCR direct detection without DNA/RNA extraction

— DirectPrepTM Nucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for pig origin
— DirectPrepTM Nucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for cattle origin
— DirectPrepTM Nucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for sheep origin
— DirectPrepTM Nucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for chicken origin
— DirectPrepTM Nucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food for duck origin

All DirectPrepTM Nucleic Acid detection kits in meat or food products can be ordered from MoBiTec as of now!

Ask for details: info@mobitec.com

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

http://www.mobitec.com

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
D-37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.com
