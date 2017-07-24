News By Tag
Simit Sarayı, Opens its Store at Galleria Mall
Amman, Jordan (July 2017) - Simit Sarayı, which spreads delicacies to the 4 continents of the world, greeted the Jordanians with hello through opening the first store in Amman, the capital of Jordan.
Simit Sarayı, which hosts its guests in Amman at The Galleria Mall, is becoming the stop point for those who want to have a pleasant time at the same time.
Abdullah Kavukçu, Chairman of the Executive Board of Simit Sarayı, indicated that Simit Sarayı's tastes have become indispensable in Middle East. Kavukçu said, "As Simit Sarayı; today, we are proud of being delighted our tastes to every culture and every geography of the world. Kavukçu, who indicated that Simit Sarayı has exported products with high value added by saying: "We will be entering new markets soon. Our investments will continue in our existing markets. We will open 100 stores abroad, 75 stores in domestic until end of this year."
