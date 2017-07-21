 
News By Tag
* Diesel Engine
* Fuel Additive
* Injectors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme Fuel Additive Enhances Fuel Economy, Improves Combustion

 
 
Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme Improves Engine Power and Fuel Economy
Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme Improves Engine Power and Fuel Economy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Diesel Engine
* Fuel Additive
* Injectors

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

COLUMBUS, Ohio - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Diesel engines lose power and fuel economy over time.  Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme, manufactured by Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), restores power while helping to reduce maintenance costs and downtime. Used for preventative maintenance, Diesel Extreme cleans out fuel tanks, lines and injectors, removes moisture, boosts cetane – four times more than leading competitive brands, lubricates the fuel pump and injectors, and neutralizes acid to restore fuel economy and power.

Diesel Extreme removes Internal Diesel Injector Deposits (IDIDs), including waxy and polymeric deposits that can affect injector performance. Expected benefits include restored throttle response, eliminated smoke, improved fuel mileage-up to 5% has been proven in steady state 55 mph tests, and improved cold starting. The recommended treatment for all diesel vehicles, light, medium and heavy duty class, is four ounces to every 10 gallons every six months, or one treatment every 6,000 miles.

Diesel Extreme is safe in all diesel-powered vehicles: semi-trucks, pick-up trucks, utility, tow trucks, automobiles, farm equipment and marine. For more information visit hotshotsecret.com. To speak with a highly qualified technician, call toll free 800-341-6516.

About Hot Shot's Secret
LSI is the manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secret formulations. Hot Shot's Secret is the primary product line that specializes in high performance, specially formulated additives for diesel and gasoline powered engines and fuel systems. The company's flagship product, Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator, is the top selling brand for stiction removal. Powered by science, Hot Shot's Secret now offers over 30 formulations that provide problem-specific solutions for vehicles of all make and models, fleets, power equipment, powersports, as well as industrial, agricultural and fleets of all classes throughout the USA and around the world. http://www.hotshotsecret.com/

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share