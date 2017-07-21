News By Tag
Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme Fuel Additive Enhances Fuel Economy, Improves Combustion
Diesel Extreme removes Internal Diesel Injector Deposits (IDIDs), including waxy and polymeric deposits that can affect injector performance. Expected benefits include restored throttle response, eliminated smoke, improved fuel mileage-up to 5% has been proven in steady state 55 mph tests, and improved cold starting. The recommended treatment for all diesel vehicles, light, medium and heavy duty class, is four ounces to every 10 gallons every six months, or one treatment every 6,000 miles.
Diesel Extreme is safe in all diesel-powered vehicles: semi-trucks, pick-up trucks, utility, tow trucks, automobiles, farm equipment and marine. For more information visit hotshotsecret.com. To speak with a highly qualified technician, call toll free 800-341-6516.
About Hot Shot's Secret
LSI is the manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secret formulations. Hot Shot's Secret is the primary product line that specializes in high performance, specially formulated additives for diesel and gasoline powered engines and fuel systems. The company's flagship product, Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator, is the top selling brand for stiction removal. Powered by science, Hot Shot's Secret now offers over 30 formulations that provide problem-specific solutions for vehicles of all make and models, fleets, power equipment, powersports, as well as industrial, agricultural and fleets of all classes throughout the USA and around the world. http://www.hotshotsecret.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
End
