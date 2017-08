Hot Shot's Secret Every Day Diesel Treatment (EDT) Improves Power and Performance

Boosts Cetane and Lubricity in Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) and Biodiesel Fuel

-- Hot Shot's Secret Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT), manufactured by Lubrication Specialties Inc., is a daily diesel fuel additive treatment formulated to improve engine power and performance for diesel and biodiesel fuel by increasing cetane and lubricity.With the EPA's mandate to use 15 ppm sulfur content in 2006, Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) is primarily missing two key ingredients—cetane and lubricity. A higher sulphur content diesel fuel previously acted as a natural lubricant of components and seals, and served as a deterrent to microbial and fungal growth. Biodiesel is even more unstable and can have even greater issues of water phase separation and quality.EDT, when used for preventative maintenance with every fill-up, corrects multiple issues related to ULSD and biodiesel fuel. Formulated as a highly concentrated cetane improver, it has been proven by third-party ASTM tests to boost cetane up to 7 points for improved ignition; resulting in improved cold starts and fuel mileage. EDT also contains an exclusive polar lubricity additive to prevent wear without altering fuel viscosity.Fully formulated to be a stand-alone treatment or part of a two-step treatment plan with Diesel Extreme, EDT also stabilizes fuel and neutralizes acid for reduced rust, corrosion, and prevents gum and sludge formation. Recommended use is one ounce per 25 gallons of diesel fuel.For more information about Hot Shot's Secret EDT, visit www.hotshotsecret.com . To speak with one of Hot Shot's Secret highly qualified technicians, call toll free 800-341-6516.