Hot Shot's Secret Every Day Diesel Treatment (EDT) Improves Power and Performance
Boosts Cetane and Lubricity in Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) and Biodiesel Fuel
With the EPA's mandate to use 15 ppm sulfur content in 2006, Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) is primarily missing two key ingredients—
EDT, when used for preventative maintenance with every fill-up, corrects multiple issues related to ULSD and biodiesel fuel. Formulated as a highly concentrated cetane improver, it has been proven by third-party ASTM tests to boost cetane up to 7 points for improved ignition; resulting in improved cold starts and fuel mileage. EDT also contains an exclusive polar lubricity additive to prevent wear without altering fuel viscosity.
Fully formulated to be a stand-alone treatment or part of a two-step treatment plan with Diesel Extreme, EDT also stabilizes fuel and neutralizes acid for reduced rust, corrosion, and prevents gum and sludge formation. Recommended use is one ounce per 25 gallons of diesel fuel.
For more information about Hot Shot's Secret EDT, visit www.hotshotsecret.com. To speak with one of Hot Shot's Secret highly qualified technicians, call toll free 800-341-6516.
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
***@gmail.com
