News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hot Shot's Secret Releases New Fleet Case Studies
Studies show major reduction in maintenance costs and improved MPG
Recently, The Ohio State University Center for Automotive Research tested Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme in a FedEx commissioned box truck equipped with a 6.7L Cummins. Using the EPA's fuel economy testing methods, Diesel Extreme proved a 5.1% increase in fuel economy. When Stiction Eliminator and Diesel were used simultaneously, a fuel economy increase of 8.7% was measured.
A second test with the City of Columbus, OH incorporated a two-step treatment of Diesel Extreme and Everyday Diesel Treatment in the city's fleet of Class 3-6 trucks as part of their preventative maintenance plan. The Hot Shot's Secret products cut the city's regenerations in half, resulting in lower maintenance costs and improved fuel economy. Adding the two-step treatment as part of their preventative maintenance saved the City of Columbus thousands of dollars per truck.
Blackrock Logistics, a freight shipping company operating 40 standard freight trucks in Washington made the switch to Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator and Diesel Extreme as part of a trial two-stage preventative maintenance plan and also experienced positive results. The dual treatment reduced maintenance operating expenses by 50%, with a reported $35,000 in savings per quarter. Blackrock's fleet consists of standard box trucks, refrigerated boxes, flatbeds, Bobtails and heavy haulers. Jim Dolan, fleet manager, performed a trial on three of the fleet's problem trucks adding Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator to the oil system and Diesel Extreme to the fuel tank. "All the problems we were having with the three treated trucks went away with one treatment", Dolan said. "Those three trucks used to always be in the shop, but this treatment plan worked and saved us thousands in repair costs. In fact, they are now the most reliable in the fleet".
Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator is an oil additive that restores injectors for improved power and was recently awarded #1 Best Diesel Additive by YouTube's largest video wiki, Ezvid Wiki; outperforming other additives such as Liqui Moly, STA-BIL, and Power Service. Developed to remove stiction or burnt oil from the engine, it provides superior cleaning, and boosts lubrication reducing the need to replace or repair HEUI injectors and turbos.
Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme restores diesel powered trucks back to their original power. Diesel Extreme contains 4X more cetane booster than other leading competitors. Additionally, Diesel Extreme is formulated to be a top tier lubricity additive, moisture dispersant and fuel stabilizer that maximizes performance in addition to cleaning the entire fuel system.
To maintain the system cleanliness and performance between Diesel Extreme treatments, Hot Shot's Secret Everyday Diesel Treatment(EDT)
Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme, EDT, and Stiction Eliminator are safe in all diesel engines: semi-trucks, pickup trucks, automobiles, farm equipment and marine applications.
For more information or to download complete case studies go to Hot Shot's Secret website at http://www.hotshotsecret.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse