Hot Shot's Secret Introduces Two-Step Fuel Additive Treatment Plan
Developed to Improve Fuel Mileage and Engine Performance for All Diesel Vehicles
Hot Shot's Secret Diesel Extreme, is formulated as a top-tier lubricity additive, moisture dispersant and fuel stabilizer that restores power and performance to all diesel engines; especially engines with long-term or extreme use. Diesel Extreme is used first in the two-step treatment plan as prescribed with a treatment ratio of four ounces to every 10 gallons every six months, or 6,000 miles. Diesel Extreme cleans the fuel tank, fuel lines and injectors. As a concentrated cleaner, Diesel Extreme removes Internal Diesel Injector Deposits (IDIDs), including waxy and polymeric deposits. Additionally it removes moisture, boosts cetane, neutralizes acid, and adds lubrication to the fuel pump and injectors. Benefits include increased fuel economy – proven up to 5% during a steady state 55 mph test, restored throttle response, eliminated smoke, improved fuel mileage and improved cold starting.
The second step in the two-step treatment plan is to add Hot Shot's Secret Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) fuel additive with each fill-up. EDT is a highly concentrated cetane improver, boosting cetane up to 7 points. Formulated to increase fuel economy and improve performance, EDT turns ordinary diesel fuel into a premium fuel that speeds up the oxidative process during combustion for more power and fuel mileage. As a daily treatment, it maintains clean injectors, prevents rust, corrosion, gum and sludge formation. Additionally, it neutralizes acid, disperses moisture, and adds lubricity on a daily basis. Condensed water in fuels is a major cause of rust, icing in cold weather and the growth of microorganisms in warm weather. Operation of diesel engines is noticeably improved when corrosion and growth of bacteria are prevented. EDT contains an exclusive polar lubricity additive to prevent wear without altering fuel viscosity. Recommended use is one ounce per 25 gallons of diesel fuel.
Combined, this two-step fuel additive treatment provides maximum engine protection while ensuring the greatest potential fuel mileage from diesel fuel in all diesel vehicles. Both products in the Hot Shot's Secret Two-Step Treatment Plan are available online and at major automotive retailers throughout the USA. Hot Shot's Secret branded products are Made in the USA.
For more information about the Hot Shot's Secret Two-Step Treatment Plan for diesel vehicles, visit http://www.hotshotsecret.com. To speak with one of our highly qualified technicians, call toll free 800-341-6516.
About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)
LSI is the manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secret formulations. Hot Shot's Secret is the primary product line that specializes in high performance, specially formulated additives for diesel and gasoline powered engines and fuel systems. The company's flagship product, Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator, is the top selling brand for stiction removal. Powered by science, Hot Shot's Secret now offers over 30 formulations that provide problem-specific solutions for vehicles of all make and models, fleets, power equipment, powersports, as well as industrial, agricultural and fleets of all classes throughout the USA and around the world.
