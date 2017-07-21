 
News By Tag
* Mike Greco Music
* Jimmy Star Show
* Blondie Deborah Harry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Mike Greco To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday August 2nd, 2017

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Greco will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday August 2, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Mike Greco on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Mike Greco on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mike Greco Music
Jimmy Star Show
Blondie Deborah Harry

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Mike Greco will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his new EP "No Rules About It," his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Mike Greco is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in New York City.  He began his professional career in 2010 as a session and touring musician, sharing stages with artists such as Cheap Trick, Ace Frehley, The Dirty Pearls, Cherrie Currie (The Runaways), Miss Guy (The Toilet Boys), Randy Jones (The Village People), and Tavares.

Growing up in Valley Stream, Long Island, Greco had an affinity for music through family blood.  Father and uncle were rock musicians, and his grandfather, a big-band leader.  There definitely wasn't a shortage of musical inspiration.  Learning to sing and play piano at the age of four, Greco would eventually study both classical and jazz, while pursuing alternative genres on his own time.

As a young adult, Greco became fascinated with Rock, Jazz Fusion and R&B as well as keyboard and music technology.  This prompted his move to New York City to attend The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music.  Here he studied under and worked alongside famed Jazz musicians Bill Kirchner, David Schnitter, Adam Holzman, Rachel Z, Michael Wolff and the world's most recorded drummer, the legendary Bernard "Pretty" Purdie.

During his time living in Manhattan, Greco has been fortunate enough to expand his networks into the city's infamous nightlife scene.  Here his creative and professional bedfellows have included amazingly talented innovators such as fashion/nightlife impresario Susanne Bartsch, Jazz trumpeter and bandleader Brian Newman, queer/trans idol Amanda Lepore, vocalist/songwriter Justin Tranter, and punk pioneers Blondie, fronted by the iconic Deborah Harry.

2016 was a landmark year for Greco.  He began a relationship with Marymount College as adjunct faculty, co-piloting the school's first Pop/Rock performance class.  He also recorded and released his debut EP of original music entitled No Rules About It, produced by Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), engineered and mixed by Jamie Siegel (Sting, Whitney Houston).

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Mike Greco and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Mike Greco live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday August 2nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Mike Greco on Twitter @MikeGrecoMusic

The official website for Mike Greco may be found at http://www.mikegrecomusic.com

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Subscribe to The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Youtube Channel Here:

http://youtube.com/c/jimmystarshow

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Mike Greco Music, Jimmy Star Show, Blondie Deborah Harry
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share