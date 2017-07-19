 
Are Hummingbirds Declining Due To The Widespread Use Of Neonicotinoids?

Research scientist, Dr. Christine A. Bishop, from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), will be the featured guest on The Organic View Radio Show (www.theorganicview.com) with host, June Stoyer, to discuss new research about hummingbirds.
 
 
Dr. Christine A. Bishop measuring an Anna's hummingbird.
Dr. Christine A. Bishop measuring an Anna's hummingbird.
 
NEW YORK - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- New York— Research Scientist, Dr. Christine A. Bishop, from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), will be the featured guest on The Organic View Radio Show (www.theorganicview.com) with host, June Stoyer, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 to discuss her research which focuses on North American hummingbirds.

Almost a decade ago, Dutch toxicologist, Dr. Henk Tennekes predicted the mass decline of numerous species due to the widespread use of pesticides, especially from the family of systemic pesticides called neonicotinoids. His research focused on many different species of birds as well as on other pollinators. Over the last decade, the North American hummingbird population has been declining.

Dr. Bishop's research is focused on the agricultural regions near Vancouver, in the Fraser Valley and southern B. C. which are key areas for the Rufous hummingbird.  The Rufous hummingbird travels the farthest north of any other hummingbird during migration, from Mexico to Alaska. Bishop and her team are researching the return rates from migration as well as the ability of the birds to  survive year to year depending upon habitat conditions.

"What we found was that the birds that were living next to the blueberry fields were definitely picking up the pesticides and passing them out into their urine." said Dr. Christine A. Bishop.

An archive will be available at http://theorganicview.com/wiki/Main_Page or listeners can subscribe to the archives via the RSS feed located at www.blogtalkradio.com/theorganicview.rss All podcasts are also available for download on all major podcast providers such as iTunes, Stitcher, Zune and YouTube. Read more about the host and the discussion on The Organic View's website at www.TheOrganicView.com. ###

About The Organic View Radio Show

"The Organic View Radio Show"is a unique, educational, internet talk-radio show that features key leaders, innovators and educators who work within industries pertaining to environmental issues, clean energy, human rights, animal rights and sustainability. Founded in 2007, it is the first educational podcast of its kind and has featured a "who's who" list of guests from various industries. Host, June Stoyer, who is ranked in the top 1% of influencers on social media, explores the background and mission of each guest. The complete archives are available at http://theorganicview.com/wiki/Main_Page iTunes, Stitcher, Zune, YouTube and every major podcasting provider. The show is broadcast weekly and has a global audience with over 3 million listeners. Some of the notable, previously featured guests include:

Morten Albaek (Vestas), Dr. William Acker (NY-BEST), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany (Masdar), Michael R. Brower (ACORE), Robert Catell (AERTC), Dan Reicher (ACORE), Joel Salatin, Friends of the Earth, Center For Food Safety as well as hundreds of other industry leaders, scientists and experts.

