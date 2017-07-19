News By Tag
Are Hummingbirds Declining Due To The Widespread Use Of Neonicotinoids?
Research scientist, Dr. Christine A. Bishop, from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), will be the featured guest on The Organic View Radio Show (www.theorganicview.com) with host, June Stoyer, to discuss new research about hummingbirds.
Almost a decade ago, Dutch toxicologist, Dr. Henk Tennekes predicted the mass decline of numerous species due to the widespread use of pesticides, especially from the family of systemic pesticides called neonicotinoids. His research focused on many different species of birds as well as on other pollinators. Over the last decade, the North American hummingbird population has been declining.
Dr. Bishop's research is focused on the agricultural regions near Vancouver, in the Fraser Valley and southern B. C. which are key areas for the Rufous hummingbird. The Rufous hummingbird travels the farthest north of any other hummingbird during migration, from Mexico to Alaska. Bishop and her team are researching the return rates from migration as well as the ability of the birds to survive year to year depending upon habitat conditions.
"What we found was that the birds that were living next to the blueberry fields were definitely picking up the pesticides and passing them out into their urine." said Dr. Christine A. Bishop.
An archive will be available at http://theorganicview.com/
About The Organic View Radio Show
"The Organic View Radio Show"is a unique, educational, internet talk-radio show that features key leaders, innovators and educators who work within industries pertaining to environmental issues, clean energy, human rights, animal rights and sustainability.
Morten Albaek (Vestas), Dr. William Acker (NY-BEST), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany (Masdar), Michael R. Brower (ACORE), Robert Catell (AERTC), Dan Reicher (ACORE), Joel Salatin, Friends of the Earth, Center For Food Safety as well as hundreds of other industry leaders, scientists and experts.
