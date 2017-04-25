Country(s)
Green Tech Sump Pump Offers Solution For Flint
Andrea Hartfelder, from Micro Environmental Control Systems, discusses innovative green tech sump pump that conserves and purifies water on The Organic View Radio Show, hosted by June Stoyer.
Last year, the Flint Michigan water crisis brought international attention to a very disturbing reality pertaining to drinking water. This crisis also brought attention to alternatives in areas near water sources that have been dealing with issues pertaining to water quality. Michigan based, green tech entrepreneurs Andrea Hartfelder and her husband Dave invented a green tech solution that not only recycles sump pump waste water but purifies the water making it safe for human consumption.
Hartfelder lives in an area with high water tables and felt that it was a tremendous waste to allow the water from the sump pump in her basement to flow out into the street. At the time, there were no solutions available which would recycle this water. So, she and her husband decided to come up with their own solution. They invented a green technology which repurposed the sump pump's waste water that could be used for lawn irrigation. This was successful but they wanted to take it a step further and add a purification component. She then met with a water quality expert to incorporate a water purification system in her basement. This rendered her home off the grid as far as water.
"In regards to the Flint Water Crisis, it could have easily been prevented and at a nominal cost. It's extremely sad but what happened in Flint could happen anywhere!" said Andrea Hartfelder, co-founder of Micro Environmental Control Systems.
Hartfelder's mission is to educate and help people conserve water. Through her innovative green technology, she hopes to prevent future catastrophes like the water crisis in Flint Michigan. The Woda-Sci Green Tech Sump Pump Controller from MEC Systems LLC offers a sump pump home water supply system. The innovative green tech sump pump systems can help save money and take control of the quality of your water. The sump pump water systems are ideal for home irrigation and drinking water. To learn more about this innovative technology, please visit https://www.wodasci.com/
