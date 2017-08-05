News By Tag
American Beekeeping Federation President Discusses USDA's Controversial Honey Bee Health Survey
Gene Brandi, President of the American Beekeeping Federation, Discusses USDA's Controversial Honey Bee Health Survey on The Organic View Radio Show with host, June Stoyer.
Tune in to this segment of The Organic View Radio Show, as host, June Stoyer discusses this controversial USDA survey with Gene Brandi. Gene Brandi is owner and operator of Gene Brandi Apiaries since 1978. He currently holds the office of President of the American Beekeeping Federation. Previously, he was President of the California State Beekeepers Association, and has been a member CSBA Board of Directors since 1978. Gene is also a board member, Project Apis-M, and past Chairman of the National Honey Board.
"I think this is important to report the context of the numbers and what they really reflect because these are peak season numbers and peak season is the time when all beekeepers, including myself have the maximum number of colonies but is not reflective of the losses that we've incurred or that we are likely to incur in the future and have to build again," stated Brandi.
About The Organic View Radio Show
"The Organic View Radio Show"is a unique, educational, internet talk-radio show that features key leaders, innovators and educators who work within industries pertaining to environmental issues, clean energy, human rights, animal rights and sustainability. Founded in 2007, it is the first educational podcast of its kind and has featured a "who's who" list of guests from various industries. Host, June Stoyer, who is ranked in the top 1% of influencers on social media, explores the background and mission of each guest. The complete archives are available at http://theorganicview.com/
