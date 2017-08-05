 
News By Tag
* Honey Bees
* Usda
* Beekeeping
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

American Beekeeping Federation President Discusses USDA's Controversial Honey Bee Health Survey

Gene Brandi, President of the American Beekeeping Federation, Discusses USDA's Controversial Honey Bee Health Survey on The Organic View Radio Show with host, June Stoyer.
 
 
The bees are still not healthy! Gene Brandi
The bees are still not healthy! Gene Brandi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Honey Bees
Usda
Beekeeping

Industry:
Agriculture

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- On August 1, 2017, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) published a survey about honey bee health which has outraged commercial beekeepers, honey bee health advocates and environmentalists. The survey implies that honey bee populations are increasing which is contrary to the reality commercial beekeepers face. Numerous commercial beekeeping operations have reported honey bee losses ranging from 30-60% due to exposure to neonicotinoids, IGR's (insect growth regulator pesticides) and fungicides. The common belief expressed by honey bee health advocates is that the data is ambiguous and misleading to the uninformed.

Tune in to this segment of The Organic View Radio Show, as host, June Stoyer discusses this controversial USDA survey with Gene Brandi. Gene Brandi is owner and operator of Gene Brandi Apiaries since 1978. He currently holds the office of President of the American Beekeeping Federation. Previously, he was President of the California State Beekeepers Association, and has been a member CSBA Board of Directors since 1978.  Gene is also a board member, Project Apis-M, and past Chairman of the National Honey Board.

"I think this is important to report the context of the numbers and what they really reflect because these are peak season numbers and peak season is the time when all beekeepers, including myself have the maximum number of colonies but is not reflective of the losses that we've incurred or that we are likely to incur in the future and have to build again," stated Brandi.

An archive will be available at http://theorganicview.com/wiki/Main_Page or listeners can subscribe to the archives via the RSS feed located at www.blogtalkradio.com/theorganicview.rss All podcasts are also available for download on all major podcast providers such as iTunes, Stitcher, Zune and YouTube. Read more about the host and the discussion on The Organic View's website at www.TheOrganicView.com. ###

About The Organic View Radio Show

"The Organic View Radio Show"is a unique, educational, internet talk-radio show that features key leaders, innovators and educators who work within industries pertaining to environmental issues, clean energy, human rights, animal rights and sustainability. Founded in 2007, it is the first educational podcast of its kind and has featured a "who's who" list of guests from various industries. Host, June Stoyer, who is ranked in the top 1% of influencers on social media, explores the background and mission of each guest. The complete archives are available at http://theorganicview.com/wiki/Main_Page iTunes, Stitcher, Zune, YouTube and every major podcasting provider. The show is broadcast weekly and has a global audience with over 3 million listeners. Some of the notable, previously featured guests include:

Morten Albaek (Vestas), Dr. William Acker (NY-BEST), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany (Masdar), Michael R. Brower (ACORE), Robert Catell (AERTC), Dan Reicher (ACORE), Joel Salatin, Friends of the Earth, Center For Food Safety as well as hundreds of other industry leaders, scientists and experts.

Media Contact
James Milo
(917) 740-8439
***@theorganicview.com
End
Source:The Organic View
Email:***@theorganicview.com Email Verified
Tags:Honey Bees, Usda, Beekeeping
Industry:Agriculture
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Organic View Radio Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share