Analytics at Your Fingertips - Let Us Guide You to Becoming Your Own Analyst

"Data Analytics is a challenge for many organizations, as there is often too much data and information and too little time to sort through it all to produce meaningful analyses." states Carol Stern, CEO of Pro Pharma.
Dr. Craig Stern, President, adds that "over 85% of organizational data and information problems and concerns can be managed by our Data Scientists and available in a "cafeteria-style tool" for you to be able to select and organize custom reports to meet specific needs". He goes on to say that "this now allows organizations to make faster decisions and to make "mid-course"
Pro Pharma compiles Client Data, so that just a few clicks will provide the results and information you are looking for. If it's in the data, then it can be analyzed with just a few clicks. For example, with just a few clicks the following sample of analyses can be accomplished by anyone:
1. Suppose you want to know how many patients with diabetes and treated with insulin had an emergency room visit within the last month?
2. Suppose you want to know the complete medication profilefor patients with diabetes/hypertension/
3. Suppose you want to know which claims for Specialty Rx are not FDA approved for the desired indication?
4. Suppose you want to know which physicians are responsible for Specialty Rx claims that are not Rebatable?
Since some Clients are more and more interested in performing their own analyses on any desktop or mobile device than ever before, this new functionality allows them this flexibility. Using Pharmacy Claims, Medical Encounter Data, Laboratory Values, Enrollment Data, Biometric Data, etc., Clients can choose the selections that they wish to analyze, such as:
• Health Plan / Insurance Type
• Age
• Gender
• Patient severity
• Location of Service
• Type of service
• Diagnoses
• Procedures
• HCPCS Codes
• Laboratory Values
• Physician / Subspecialty
• Medication (including Specialty Rx)
• Therapeutic category of medications
• Amount Spend
• Copay/Coinsurance/
The list of analyses is based entirely on your selection of criteria from the available data. You select, then review the results. To Learn More Visit: http://prodataanalytics.net/
Let us know your thoughts and if you are interested in seeing some of these functionalities at work on a GoToMeeting conference call so that you can visualize how it might be of use to you and your organization at (888)701-5438, extension 725 or info@propharmaconsultants.com and feel free to visit our Website at www.propharmaconsultants.com
About PRO PHARMA
Pro Pharma is a multi-service, woman owned, privately held consulting firm offering a vast portfolio of services to public and private entities including self-insured employers, unions, public employers, for-profit hospitals and integrated health networks, health care insurance companies, worker's compensation insurers, small-to-medium sized HMO's, and physician groups.
As a primary service to plan sponsors for achieving below trend results, Pro Pharma provides an integrated program of administrative process improvements, clinical quality oversight, and provider/member education.
Pro Pharma's Consulting services are grounded in the use of data and the communication of that information to define benefit trends, drivers and other analytical indicators. Pro Pharma markets Biotech Modeling™, Invoice Screening™, Quality Management Program™, and Treatment Calendar™. The Company directly markets its products in the U.S. and collaborates with partners to reach international markets.
For more information about PRO PHARMA, please visit www.propharmaconsultants.com.
Contact
Pro Pharma Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc.
(888) 701-5438
info@propharmaconsultants.com
