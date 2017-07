Gonzalez Family Office and Giovanni Feroce Co-Host "Party at the Castle"

Party at the Castle - Newport, RI

-- Gonzalez Family Office and Engineered Venture Services' Chief Scientist, Cat Castan, is co-hosting the fourth annual family office event, "Party at the Castle", tonight along with Giovanni Feroce. Mr. Feroce is the current CEO of Benrus, a retired American military officer, former Rhode Island State Senator, and the former CEO of Alex and Ani. Benrus is also sponsoring the party. This iconic event is for family offices and sophisticated investors from all over the United States to come together to socialize and discuss investment trends and the overall economic climate.The "Party at the Castle" takes place at Newport, Rhode Island's renowned Wyndham Estate from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. for a night of networking, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and live music. You can register here:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-office-party-at-the-castle-tickets-36324875681.Engineered Venture Services (EVS) was founded by CEO, Julio Gonzalez, and helps promote independent forensic investment risk analysis to companies seeking investors and to investors seeking investments. The goal of EVS is to provide independent due diligence to investments and show areas to strengthen the investment platform. EVS also educates firms on best and most efficient paths to capital throughout the family office community. For more information about EVS, please visit http://www.engineeredventureservices.com