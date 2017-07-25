News By Tag
Gonzalez Family Office and Giovanni Feroce Co-Host "Party at the Castle"
The "Party at the Castle" takes place at Newport, Rhode Island's renowned Wyndham Estate from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. for a night of networking, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and live music. You can register here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Engineered Venture Services
Engineered Venture Services (EVS) was founded by CEO, Julio Gonzalez, and helps promote independent forensic investment risk analysis to companies seeking investors and to investors seeking investments. The goal of EVS is to provide independent due diligence to investments and show areas to strengthen the investment platform. EVS also educates firms on best and most efficient paths to capital throughout the family office community. For more information about EVS, please visit http://www.engineeredventureservices.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
