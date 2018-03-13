News By Tag
Tax Reform Expert Was Featured Speaker at the 2018 Family Office Association Investment Forum
Some of the topics that Mr. Gonzalez covered included the following:
· Potential availability of the 199A deduction for flow through entities and how to maximize the deduction
· Increase of the AMT limit and removal of Sch. A limitation
· Removal of deduction for miscellaneous itemized deductions (such as trustee and investment advisor fees) and limitation on non-passive business losses over $500K
· Need to restructure inter-company/
· On the estate/gift tax side, uncertainty as to what happens to gifts in excess of $5M if the gift/estate tax increase lapses as it is scheduled to do (i.e., can you make gifts in excess of $5M lifetime now or will that mean these older gifts will be subject to estate tax when one dies)
The 2018 Family Office Investment Forum Palm Beach brought some of the wealthiest families in the world together to share with and learn from peers. The event provided an opportunity for growth and enlightenment with families, single family offices, and experts like Mr. Gonzalez.
About Julio Gonzalez
Tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez, worked weekly in Washington, D.C. to advise on tax reform. He is the go-to tax expert representing Hispanic 100, Hispanic Council, and family offices. Mr. Gonzalez is a regular public speaker on a national level regarding tax reform and tax sophistication fsbdt for wealth preservation. He has been featured on radio shows, podcasts, online broadcasts, and in national media. You can catch him on BOLD TV each Friday morning for the latest tax tips.
Besides being a go-to tax reform expert, Mr. Gonzalez founded the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO and Founder of Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS). ETS is the country's largest specialty tax engineering firm which specializes in the preservation of wealth and United States' job creation through IRS engineering-
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
(800) 236-6519
End
