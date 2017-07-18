News By Tag
* R B
* Hiphop
* Rap
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LBO South & Big Foo From Washington DC Release Hot New Single
The No Limit Forever Legacy continues with LBO South and Big Foo
Washington d.c. (pre-release smash hit july 14, 2017) the no limit legacy continues…cwre, g.i. Records llc, & music powerhouse klm/distribution/
It's been a long time coming for this dynamic duo and this is it, finally a chance to break out with this fire breathing dragon of a single;
Pre-view this SIngle on your favourite digital retail stores any where worldwide, and get a copy of this single;
"aint no limit to this"
From the forth coming album "recognize the muscle"
"respect the art of music and respect the indie grind"
andrew "drew" knibbs
owner, gi records llc
drew@nolimiteast.us
"ain't no limit to this" can be pre-viewed on spotify, itunes, amazon, and google play. Official release date is forth coming along with a mega music video. "ain't no limit to this" feat. Zone 6.
Https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
Andrew Drew Knibbs-Owner & CEO
Crystal Tories Knibbs-Co-Owner & Boss Lady
9129963747
girecordsllc@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse