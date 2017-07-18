 
Industry News





LBO South & Big Foo From Washington DC Release Hot New Single

The No Limit Forever Legacy continues with LBO South and Big Foo
 
 
Ain'tNoLimitToThis_by STC Feat.Zone 6
MUNCIE, Ind. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Press release

Washington d.c. (pre-release smash hit july 14, 2017) the no limit legacy continues…cwre, g.i. Records llc, & music powerhouse klm/distribution/no limit forever east introduce to you the new era  of no limit forever east  with their hot new single by  dc's own, $tc

It's been a long time coming for this dynamic duo and this is it, finally a chance to break out with this fire breathing dragon of a single;
Pre-view this SIngle on your favourite digital retail stores any where worldwide, and get a copy of this single;
"aint no limit to this"

From the forth coming album "recognize the muscle"

         "respect the art of music and respect the indie grind"

         andrew "drew" knibbs

         owner, gi records llc

         drew@nolimiteast.us

"ain't no limit to this" can be pre-viewed on spotify, itunes, amazon, and google play. Official release date is forth coming along with a mega music video. "ain't no limit to this" feat. Zone 6.

Https://twitter.com/sittightmusic

Media Contact
Andrew Drew Knibbs-Owner & CEO
Crystal Tories Knibbs-Co-Owner & Boss Lady
9129963747
girecordsllc@gmail.com
