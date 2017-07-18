LBO South & Big Foo From Washington DC Release Hot New Single

The No Limit Forever Legacy continues with LBO South and Big Foo

Ain'tNoLimitToThis_by STC Feat.Zone 6

Press release

Washington D.C. (Pre-release smash hit July 14, 2017) The No Limit Legacy continues…

CWRE, G.I. Records LLC, & music powerhouse KLM/Distribution/No Limit Forever East introduce to you the new era of No Limit Forever East with their hot new single by DC's own, $TC

It's been a long time coming for this dynamic duo and this is it, finally a chance to break out with this fire breathing dragon of a single;

Pre-view this single on your favourite digital retail stores any where worldwide, and get a copy of this single;

"Ain't No Limit to This"

From the forth coming album "Recognize the Muscle"

"Respect the art of music and respect the indie grind"

"Ain't No Limit to This" can be pre-viewed on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. Official release date is forth coming along with a mega music video. "Ain't No Limit to This" feat. Zone 6.

https://twitter.com/sittightmusic