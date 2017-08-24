News By Tag
Upcoming Indie comedian Ms.Tracy Bae Bae got her first major comedy show booking!
Last week this unstoppable new comic won her first round in the Great Mic Off competition beating out all other contestants and now she is back by popular demand, read on for the rest of the story.
Ms. Tracy BaeBae five minute comedy act caught the attention of the amazing comedian, Ms.Pat along with her manager who before the show was over, contacted Ms. Tracy BaeBae Business Manager Mr. Andrew Drew Knibbs of RruffNekkTalentEnt with interest in booking the new upcoming comedian alongside his seasond veteran comedy acts for the rest of the year. This coming Friday night, at Morty's Comedy Joint in Indianapolis,IN Ms. Tracy BaeBae will take the stage again, but this time, along B Swift's "He Funnier IN Person" Tour also starring Ryan Davis, at 9:45PM showtime.
Tickets for this event is available for anyone from the Muncie, Anderson, Indianapolis and surrounding areas or states who is interested in attending. You don't want to miss this show, because they all are going to bring the house down. along with Ms. Tracy BaeBae, a star on the rise, definitely.
Thanks and shoutout to Straight Up Stupid LLC and RruffNekkTalentEnt/
