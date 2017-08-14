RruffNekkTalentEnt & Morty's Comedy Club presents!

Comedian Tracy Bae Bae in the Great Comedy Mic Off, along with other emerging comedians set to take center stage this month in Indianapolis, IN.

Tracy Bae Bae in The Great Mic Off

-- Born and raised in Indiana, she is real, gifted and down to earth-matter-of-fact, tell-it-like-it-is comedian. She is known by most as Tracy Bae Bae, the rising new round the way comedian that will surely tear your mouth out. She promises to make you laugh out loud, then cry a little, and then, laugh out loud again.On August 23, at 8PM show time, Tracy Bae Bae and friends will take that comedy stage and give you your money's worth, on the Great Comedy Mic Off competition.A mother of six and a grandmother, Tracy Bae Bae is the kind of comedian that does not have to write her own script to tell her story or her punch line, not at all, what you will hear on stage will be parts of her life story because her life story should be written in a book, yes indeed, it is a lot, and nobody got a lifetime in this world to hear it all. She is coming at you like a freight train with a force that is unstoppable, and can anyone stop a train? I don't think so. Let her tell you anything from bringing up these kids, not raising them, because today's kids are something else, you just can't raise them, you have to show them how to grow up, from relationships, to being plain nasty, and the list goes on and on.Tracy Bae Bae will be in the house to bring it down, so if your are from Muncie, Indianapolis, and surrounding areas, be sure to come down to Morty's Comedy Club for the Great Mic Off, this Wednesday, it will be worth your time and a great way to spend a night out on the town.