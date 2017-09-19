Pastor Reese Ministry's Sunday morning sermons are now available in digital stores worldwide!

To assist in doing God's will Indie label G.I. Records LLC and No Limit Forever Gospel has partnered up with local Alabama ministry to deliver the message through global distribution in audio book format.

Pastor Reese

Spread the Word

-- In the bible, there is a book called Ezekiel, written by a stalwart prohet of God, who was faithful down til his death that Ezekiel love and devotion to his God spared him no time to hold on to the words that were burning through his loins like fire burning through wood. Ezekiel, was not only a man of God, he felt compel to deliver the message he received from God through his visions that would occur daily. A family man, and being such he knew that not only his life was there to consider but also the life of his family, and his community around him, which he so affectionately called his people. Ezekiel was not the kind of messenger that was sent to give a message to the people of Jerusalem to scare them to death, not at all, his message based on visions received from God was a message to tell people that" God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosover believed in him, will live and not receive judgement."Pastor Reese, from Carrolton Alabama is such a man. Like Ezekiel of olden days, Pastor Reese has vowed to spread the message, the same way. Through his Ministry, Victorious Living Ministry, he has been a vessel of truth to the masses in his home town and other cities and states. Pastor Reese is not just your average pastor in the church, he his a preacher, teacher, healer, and use the word to provide theraphy to those in need. Just like the Prophet Ezekiel, Pastor Reese has the same zeal, the same fire burning through his loins and feel that no matter what, he has to find a way to get the word out to more and more people worldwide. The tongue can be used to tear down negatively, and it can be use for the upbuilding of positivity, and Pastor Reese has chosen to do the latter, upbuild and heal, not just by music, but now, by means of audio book sermons that he himself has written to carry out the word of God to all who want to open their hearts and listen to receive it. And now, he has found another way to get those Sunday sermons out, and this is by using another vessel in the way of global distribution from Indie label G.I. Records LLC/No Limit Forever Gospel. Mr. Andrew Drew Knibbs owner of the label has this to wcj say" We knew there was a bigger purpose out there for the label because of all the ups and downs that the label has been through, we decided that whichever way the good Lord see fit to keep this label going and bless it, then that is the way we will take it as a company. We want to work with anyone who has a desire to succeed in anything they want to do, and at the same time, help to spread something important to the Gospel music community,and to any community that would like to received the word, its truly a real blessing to work with Pastor Reeses' Ministry."Pastor Reese first audio book sermon is entitled: "Are You Doing What God Said Do?" It is available worldwide now on all Digital Stores online, so anyone can pre-view a copy online before they buy. Also, Pastor Reese will be distributing audio book contents either through sermons or by self-help releases on a regular bases so do look out for those as well. Be sure to follow this incredible talented artist and prophetic man of God who is truly blessed and highly favored when he come to visit a city near you, or on social media and on any digital stores online.