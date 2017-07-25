Country(s)
Industry News
Top UK Producer to Head up Temecula Songwriting Workshop for All Ages
The weekend workshop (Saturday August 19th and Sunday August 20th 2017) will begin with a comprehensive presentation exploring the entire songwriting process including everything from initial ideas to publishing, with emphasis on melody, lyrics, originality and commercial appeal. Creative collaboration between attendees will be overseen by industry professional's on-hand to offer advice and suggestions.
Winner of the 2014 Los Angeles Music Awards' Hot Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, Joanna Pearl has teamed up with Songwriters Workshops in the hope of finding new talent and material for possible inclusion on her forthcoming album. In addition to being a sponsor of the workshop through her publishing company, NACRE Publishing, LLC, Miss Pearl will also be on-hand all weekend to provide mentorship and support.
The Keynote speaker is British born composer, producer and songwriter Gary Johnson. With over 25 years in the music industry, he is no stranger to success. His portfolio includes collaborations with well-known artists and major labels as one of the UK's top pop-remix producers selling hit records across the globe. Now residing in Southern California, Gary primarily composes themes, beds and stings for TV and film; However, his true passion remains creating the hits of tomorrow, collaborating with others through co-writing and co-producing to create infectious and memorable songs with maximum commercial appeal. Johnson believes, "There's nothing more rewarding then seeing potential in others and helping them to realize it."
To be guaranteed a slot for this intimate workshop, sign-up online in advance at songwritersworkshops.com/
###
About Songwriters Workshops: With over 30+ years of music industry experience, Songwriters Workshops is proud to offer a fully featured range of workshops focusing on community based education and development of aspiring songwriters. Aside from fostering a creative environment and providing unique networking opportunities, our experienced professionals cover topices including Creative Techniques, Music Publishing, Artist Management, Social Media Marketing, Legal pitfalls and more. For more information visit: www.songwritersworkshops.com
About Joanna Pearl: Award winning international singer/songwriter resides in Temecula, Calif. She describes her sound as a mix between Rhythm and Blues and Soul and Pop. Joanna is a member of The Recording Academy, Grammy Museum and CEO of ASCAP affiliated NACRE Publishing, LLC. Her original song "Whispers in the Wind" (released on iTunes) was placed in "Murphy", a Hollywood Independent Film currently showing in major film festivals. Joanna Pearl's debut EP, "Sensitive Material" is available on iTunes , AmazonMP3 and streaming on Spotify. For more information visit www.joannapearl.com
Contact
Kristine Turner
email: kristine@kritineturner.biz
***@kritineturner.biz
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2017