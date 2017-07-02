Country(s)
Industry News
Original Star Wars set designer to be honored at Oceanside Film Festival
Roderick-Jones' career spans more than five decades, starting way back 1961 on "The Victors" as a junior in the art department at Shepperton Studios. He would go on to work on two films that received Oscars for art direction; "Nicholas And Alexandria"(1971)
On "Star Wars", Alan Roderick-Jones co-designed with the late Production Designer John Barry. He drafted and dressed the Cantina, Homestead Garage, Docking Bay 94 for the Falcon, Death Star Corridors, The Throne room and The War Room. Although not credited in the 1977 film, he was finally acknowledged in the film's second release and eventually written up in The Star Wars Insider Magazine (Issue 131 Feb / March 2012) as one of the unsung heroes of the Star Wars saga.
Apart from his award acceptance, Roderick-Jones will also be hosting a special workshop during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 12. This presentation will not only give fans a behind the scenes look at the film's creation, but an overview of his full career as well. Such other highlights featured in the presentation will include his work on the Steve McQueen wartime epic, "Papillon"(1973)
Co-presented by NACRE Publishing, LLC, the Oceanside International Film Festival's "Star Wars" workshop will take place on Aug. 12, at the Sunshine Brooks Theatre. Meet and Greet opportunities will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the presentation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Tickets to the workshop and other events at the Oceanside International Film Festival are on sale now at www.osidefilm.org.
About Us: Founded by the Oceanside Cultural Art Foundation in 2009, the Oceanside International Film Festival is an opportunity for independent filmmakers to have their work screened and juried. It also gives film buffs a jump-start chance for viewing local and international films in a Southern Californian locale known for its rich history, beautiful beaches, and artistic freedom. Held Aug. 6 – 13, OIFF 2017 will take place at the Star Theatre and Sunshine Brooks Theatre respectively. For purchase & attendance information please visit www.osidefilm.org
NACRE Publishing LLC, founded April 2015 in Temecula California by award winning international singer-songwriter, Joanna Pearl, is an independent publishing company with emphasis on music, media, print, film, television, merchandise and software. NACRE is an affiliate of performing rights organization, ASCAP. For more information please visit www.NacrePublishing.com
Contact
Sterling Anno
760.214.8585 / sterlinganno@
***@nacrepublishing.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse