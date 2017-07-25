Country(s)
LA Music Award-Winning Vocalist partners with Songwriters Workshops
The workshop will begin with a comprehensive presentation exploring the entire songwriting process including everything from initial ideas to publishing, with emphasis on melody, lyrics, originality and commercial appeal. Creative collaboration between attendees will be overseen by industry professionals on hand to offer advice and suggestions.
Pearl has teamed up with Songwriters Workshops, whose ultimate goal is to produce events across the United States, in the hope of finding new talent and material for possible inclusion on her forthcoming album. In addition to being a sponsor of the workshop through her publishing company, NACRE Publishing, LLC, Miss Pearl will also be available all weekend to provide mentorship and support. "I could have only dreamed of something like this being right here in our backyard when I was a growing up and starting to write my first songs," Joanna said, "It's an honor to give back to my commuity, especially when our community has given me so much."
Joanna will be joined by keynote speaker British born composer, producer and songwriter Gary Johnson. With over 25 years in the music industry, he is no stranger to success. His portfolio includes collaborations with well-known artists and major labels as one of the UK's top pop-remix producers selling hit records across the globe.
To be guaranteed a slot for this intimate workshop, sign-up online in advance at songwritersworkshops.com/
About Songwriters Workshops: With over 30+ years of music industry experience, Songwriters Workshops is proud to offer a fully featured range of workshops focusing on community based education and development of aspiring songwriters. Aside from fostering a creative environment and providing unique networking opportunities, our experienced professionals cover topices including Creative Techniques, Music Publishing, Artist Management, Social Media Marketing, Legal pitfalls and more. For more information visit: www.songwritersworkshops.com
About Joanna Pearl: Award-winning international singer/songwriter resides in Temecula, Calif. She describes her sound as a mix between Rhythm and Blues and Soul and Pop. Joanna is a member of The Recording Academy, Grammy Museum and CEO of ASCAP affiliated NACRE Publishing, LLC. Her original song "Whispers in the Wind" (released on iTunes) was placed in "Murphy", a Hollywood Independent Film currently showing in major film festivals. Joanna Pearl's debut EP, "Sensitive Material" is available on iTunes , AmazonMP3 and streaming on Spotify. For more information visit www.joannapearl.com
