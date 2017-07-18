News By Tag
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. adds MultiJet Modeling to 3D Printing Service Offerings
MultiJet 3D printing technology delivers the highest part quality and yields the best part resolution in its class.
MultiJet Printing is an additive manufacturing technology where products are produced through an inkjet printing process. Products are built up, layer by layer, in a photo-curable plastic resin or casting wax material using print head technology, with a variety of color options available too. Parts have smooth finish and can achieve accuracies rivaling Stereolithography (SLA) for many applications. Aside from this, parts produced with MultiJet 3D printing technology are made with high performance materials that are durable, biocompatible, and castable. MultiJet printing technology is an addition to PolyJet 3D Printing, offering multi-material printing capabilities similar to Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and ABS prints.
The ProJet MJP 2500 Series which NeoMetrix has acquired for their 3d printing and rapid prototyping services features a variety of versatile materials, an industrial print head and completely optimized print parameters to guarantee users the absolute best results. As the newest MultiJet Printing system, the ProJet MJP 2500 is designed to provide professional grade 3D printing with an affordable price, office-friendly functionality and simple part processing. Some of the benefits of this system include:
· Fine Feature Details: fine, delicate, razor sharp definition with smooth surface and sidewall quality on both small and large complex parts – True-to- CAD geometry replication.
· Office-Friendly: highest part quality in an office-friendly 3D printer w/ no ventilation or plumbing required – standard electrical power.
· Accuracy and Precision: proven, repeatable and ideal for tight-fitting, multi-component assemblies.
· Material Diversity: broadest range of functional materials of an 3DP technologies – ABS-like, Polypropylene-
· Speed/Throughput: Fast print speed with the wide-pass print head design, combine multiple parts in a single build to optimize output and fast, easy job submission.
Applications for the MJP 2500 3D Printing systems include:
· Fit Check: test CAD geometry for fit to ensure model is correct
· Testing & Validation: material properties or post finishing allow for testing of new designs prior to tooling.
· Functional Prototypes: produce parts accurate & strong enough to be used for functional testing
· Custom Tools: rather than building tools w/ traditional methods, you can 3D print them
· Bridge Tooling: rapid tooling verification & final testing, first fun jigs & fixtures, confidence to make supply chain commitments, product launch activities & early customer placements
