NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. adds MultiJet Modeling to 3D Printing Service Offerings

-- NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., a proven reseller of rapid product development equipment and software, announced they will add 3D Systems' complete line of MultiJet 3D Printing systems to their arsenal of printer. MultiJet printing is the newest, most innovative 3D printing technology which combines the power of professional grade printers with an affordable price and office-friendly functionality to produce parts of unmatched quality. In addition to this, NeoMetrix has also acquired the latest in 3D Systems' MultiJet Printing line of printers, the ProJet MJP 2500 printing system, for their 3D printing and rapid prototyping services.MultiJet Printing is an additive manufacturing technology where products are produced through an inkjet printing process. Products are built up, layer by layer, in a photo-curable plastic resin or casting wax material using print head technology, with a variety of color options available too. Parts have smooth finish and can achieve accuracies rivaling Stereolithography (SLA) for many applications. Aside from this, parts produced with MultiJet 3D printing technology are made with high performance materials that are durable, biocompatible, and castable. MultiJet printing technology is an addition to PolyJet 3D Printing, offering multi-material printing capabilities similar to Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and ABS prints.The ProJet MJP 2500 Series which NeoMetrix has acquired for their 3d printing and rapid prototyping services features a variety of versatile materials, an industrial print head and completely optimized print parameters to guarantee users the absolute best results. As the newest MultiJet Printing system, the ProJet MJP 2500 is designed to provide professional grade 3D printing with an affordable price, office-friendly functionality and simple part processing. Some of the benefits of this system include:: fine, delicate, razor sharp definition with smooth surface and sidewall quality on both small and large complex parts – True-to- CAD geometry replication.: highest part quality in an office-friendly 3D printer w/ no ventilation or plumbing required – standard electrical power.: proven, repeatable and ideal for tight-fitting, multi-component assemblies.: broadest range of functional materials of an 3DP technologies – ABS-like, Polypropylene-like, Polycarbonate-like, Rubber-like, Castable plastics and RealWax direct casting.: Fast print speed with the wide-pass print head design, combine multiple parts in a single build to optimize output and fast, easy job submission.test CAD geometry for fit to ensure model is correctmaterial properties or post finishing allow for testing of new designs prior to tooling.produce parts accurate & strong enough to be used for functional testingrather than building tools w/ traditional methods, you can 3D print themrapid tooling verification & final testing, first fun jigs & fixtures, confidence to make supply chain commitments, product launch activities & early customer placementsNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices which now include 3D Systems' 3D printers. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and 3D Systems are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.