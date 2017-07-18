 
Zack Academy Partners with Turnage & Associates to Offer Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Turnage & Associates to expand its pool management category.

Based in Waller, Texas (just north of Houston) Turnage & Associates offers Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training in throughout Texas and internationally in Belize. The course teaches individuals the basic knowledge and skills needed for pool and spa operations and is required in 25 states, including Texas and several local jurisdictions.

"This partnership with Turnage & Associates adds Texas as a new location for our pool management training. We are excited to add another industry-leading trainer to the Zack Academy Network and we look forward to continued growth in the pool and spa industry," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

Zack Academy's CPO training covers public bathing codes, water chemistry, filtration and circulation, seasonal pool care, pool management strategies and requirements, energy management, calculations and testing pool water and making adjustments, maintenance and operational problems, renovating and modernization of pool facilities, and disease and accident prevention.

About Turnage & Associates:

Turnage & Associates provides public and on-site Certified Pool Operator (CPO) training courses in association with the National Swimming Pool Foundation (NSPF). David Turnage, founder and primary instructor of Turnage & Associates, has extensive hands-on experience in the swimming pool and water chemistry industry. David is passionate about pool management education, and ensures students leave class with a thorough understanding of the sometimes-complex math, theories and realities that are associated with the swimming pool industry.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Contact
Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
End
Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
Click to Share