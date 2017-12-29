 
Asbestos Masters LLC Joins Zack Academy to Offer Asbestos Training in Colorado

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Asbestos Masters LLC to offer asbestos training in Colorado.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Asbestos Masters LLC is an EPA accredited asbestos trainer. Asbestos Masters LLC teaches courses such for Asbestos Supervisors, Asbestos Inspectors, Asbestos Project Designers, and Asbestos Workers. Upcoming courses include an Asbestos Contractor / Supervisor course starting January 29th, and an Asbestos Worker / Handler course starting January 8th. If you're in the Denver area completing one of these courses could be a great start to your New Year!

"This new partnership helps us bring asbestos courses to the great state of Colorado," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy. "We are excited to help properly train asbestos fsbdt professionals in the area and look forward to a mutually prosperous relationship."

About Asbestos Masters:

Asbestos Masters is Colorado's leader for environmental, health and safety training. Asbestos Masters provide quality training by using experienced instructors, a fully equipped facility located in Montbello, Colorado with real life demonstrations, state of-the-art equipment, and hands-on training. Asbestos Masters also travels statewide to provide custom training to fit your needs.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com)is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

