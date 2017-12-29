News By Tag
Asbestos Masters LLC Joins Zack Academy to Offer Asbestos Training in Colorado
Based in Denver, Colorado, Asbestos Masters LLC is an EPA accredited asbestos trainer. Asbestos Masters LLC teaches courses such for Asbestos Supervisors, Asbestos Inspectors, Asbestos Project Designers, and Asbestos Workers. Upcoming courses include an Asbestos Contractor / Supervisor course starting January 29th, and an Asbestos Worker / Handler course starting January 8th. If you're in the Denver area completing one of these courses could be a great start to your New Year!
"This new partnership helps us bring asbestos courses to the great state of Colorado," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy. "We are excited to help properly train asbestos fsbdt professionals in the area and look forward to a mutually prosperous relationship."
About Asbestos Masters:
Asbestos Masters is Colorado's leader for environmental, health and safety training. Asbestos Masters provide quality training by using experienced instructors, a fully equipped facility located in Montbello, Colorado with real life demonstrations, state of-the-art equipment, and hands-on training. Asbestos Masters also travels statewide to provide custom training to fit your needs.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com)
